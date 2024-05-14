Lane began modeling when she was 16 years old. Industry pressures early in her career pushed her to restrict her diet and develop an unhealthy relationship with exercise. Eventually, the negative effects pushed her to step away from modeling, and she took the opportunity to pursue holistic health practices, like meditation, nutrition and spirituality. Now, she is a certified holistic health coach in addition to her work as a model and actress. As a co-winner of the 2023 SI Swim Search, Lane makes her debut in the 2024 SI Swimsuit issue.
Porto and the North, Portugal, offer both scenic stretches of Atlantic coastline and the verdant green vineyards of the Douro Valley, where the locals grow and harvest wine grapes. With towns steeped in history and Portuguese culture and beaches primed for relaxation, the region is ideal for both the adventurous and the relaxation-seeking traveler. With its unique natural beauty, it was the perfect destination for the 2024 SI Swimsuit issue.
To learn more about Porto and the North, Portugal, including where to stay, what to eat and can’t-miss beaches and activities, click here.
The styling on set in the Douro Valley blended balletcore and cottagecore. The resulting swimwear picks featured pastel colors, floral prints and feminine details (think ruffles, bows and corsets), which was contrasted by the edgy and antique-inspired jewelry.
Hair: Anthony Cristiano for Anthony Cristiano Salon Chicago using Phyto Paris USA Makeup: Jodie Boland for The Wall Group using Loving Tan, Supergoop!, French Farmacie, LILFOX, BIOEFFECT and Hourglass Cosmetics Photographer: Ben Watts
