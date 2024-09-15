Actress Sharon Stone Rocks Striped Two-Piece Swimsuit for Pool Workout
Sharon Stone is gearing up for her latest acting role with some poolside fitness, and the Casino star flaunted her fit physique for her 4 million Instagram followers on Thursday, Sept. 12.
Clad in a trendy animal print bikini, Stone was fully submerged in the pool with a smile before she made her exit up a set of steps, showing off not only her ankle weights but her incredible figure. The 66-year-old actress, who accessorized with a pair of black sunglasses, paused in front of the camera before strutting out of frame. The actress’s French Bulldog, Bandit, also made a cute cameo in the clip.
“Just finished my last workout with Coach @kristinemarie_18 before I go film NOBODY 2 with@therealbobodenkirk. So excited ❤️,” Stone wrote in her caption.
Tons of Stone’s fans and friends chimed into the comments section of her reel to hype her up.
“Looking gooooood girlfriend! 💫💥💫,” actress Melanie Griffith gushed.
“YUP. ITS THAT WALK,” designer Vera Wang cheered.
“😍😍😍😍,” actress-comedian Niecy Nash wrote in the form of emojis.
“Wow,” one fan noted. “So beautiful and strong.❤️🙌💪🔥❤️.”
“She's very strong,” another user concurred.
“Sharon, we can't wait to work with YOU, LEGEND!” Odenkirk replied.
Nobody 2 is a sequel to the 2021 action-thriller of the same name starring Odenkirk, Connie Nielsen, Christopher Lloyd and RZA. The second film in the franchise, which is directed by Timo Tjahjanto, is set for release next August and also features actor Colin Hanks. Nobody 2 began production in August and is expected to wrap up next month.