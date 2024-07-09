Christen Harper Puts a Tropical Twist on Trending Animal Print Swimwear
SI Swimsuit model Christen Harper is bringing animal print to the Greek islands. The four-time brand star, who was discovered through and named co-winner of the Swim Search, is currently on her European honeymoon with new husband and NFL star Jared Goff. The open casting call alumnus, who traveled to Portugal with the brand this year, has been nailing her dreamy, summery, beachside looks and we’re especially excited about her latest one.
There’s nothing we love more than a bikini that comes with a matching cover-up, and the co-Rookie of 2022’s new suit from Rat & Boa also features the trendiest navy-blue-and-white subtle zebra print. The Southern California native, who now splits her time between Los Angeles and Detroit, where her hubby (and partner of five years) is a quarterback for the Lions, stood in front of a beautiful cream marble wall and staircase at the magnificent Amanzoe resort in East Peloponnese, the southern most tip of Greece. The Planted app cofounder displayed her sculpted hourglass figure and fresh sun-kissed tan as she posed for a series of photos.
Rat & Boa Lazure Bikini Top, $125, Bottom, $135 and Skirt, $185 (us.ratandboa.com)
“Hot summer days 🌀,” the 31-year-old captioned the July 5 carousel. Her long dark locks were naturally tousled and wavy, and she rocked a minimal glam look, showing off her glowy skin, green eyes and flawless freckles.
“this suit was made for you!!! are you kidding me😍😍😍,” Gabriella Halikas commented.
“Hot is right!!!! 😍😍😍😍,” Kamie Crawford added.
While all sorts of animal prints are making a comeback in current fashion, leopard print in particular is on the rise (again). Rat & Boa has always been a fan of the fun pattern and has made zebra print the star of its summer 2024 collection.
“Animal prints are part of our brand DNA. We use them as our neutral,” founders Valentina Muntoni and Stephanie Bennett told Vogue. “Zebra equals attitude. It’s a powerful, wild, attention-grabbing print, however it still feels refined and stylish. It feels modern, but with a vintage feel, and slightly sexy.”
Shop more at us.ratandboa.com.