Alex Morgan and Crew Brought Barbie Back With Adorable Bright Pink Family Costumes
The Barbie craze may technically be behind us, but for Alex Morgan and her crew, it’s never too late to dress up as a powerful trio from the popular film.
This Halloween, the family of three (soon-to-be four!) took on trick-or-treating in a trio of Barbie pink outfits. Inspired by Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling’s iconic Barbie and Ken characters, all three members of the adorable family took on a certain Barbie aesthetic and ran with it.
For Servando Carrasco—Morgan’s husband—and their daughter Charlie, matching was the name of the game. The pair both opted for costumes inspired by the rollerblading scene in the hit movie. In the film, Barbie and Ken sported neon pink and blue outfits, which they paired with neon yellow accessories (fanny packs, knee pads, rollerblades). Though Carrasco and Charlie opted to forgo the rollerblades for their outing, the remainder of their outfits were practically a perfect replica of Barbie and Ken’s looks.
Morgan, on the other hand, opted for a Barbie pink power jumpsuit for her costume. Inspired by the jumpsuits that the Barbies in the movie sported as a sign of their independence—and to signal they were no longer brainwashed. In the movie, the look served as a powerful symbol. And it was a fitting choice for Morgan, who has proven herself a champion of equality in women’s sports and beyond.
“Definitely feels like I’m 3rd wheeling it this Halloween,” the former professional soccer player joked in the caption of an Instagram post she shared on Oct. 31. Carrasco and Charlie did make for an incredible little duo in their matching exercise outfits, posing for photos in a pair of powerful stances. And though Morgan wasn’t exactly matching the pair, her powerful pink getup was a complement to their Barbie workout costumes.
In any case, this Halloween the sweet family of three proved that Barbie-inspired looks will just never go out of style. The movie may no longer be all the rage, but its message is still relevant—and its aesthetics will always make for some incredible costumes, if nothing else.
This time next year, Morgan and Carrasco will be the proud parents of two kids. We can’t wait to see what group costume the family of four puts together next time around. While we’re sure it will be incredible, we will say that a Barbie theme will be hard to top.