Alex Morgan and Daughter Charlie Twinning for Girls’ Night Out Is the Sweetest Thing You’ll See Today
Newly-retired soccer player Alex Morgan recently enjoyed an evening out with her 4-year-old daughter, Charlie, and the two opted for coordinated outfits in a precious mother-daughter moment.
The 35-year-old athlete, who played her last game for the San Diego Wave FC on Sunday, Sept. 8, shared an adorable picture with her mini-me on Instagram on Sept. 18.
Morgan wore a black high-waisted skirt, which she coordinated with a black shirt tied up at her tummy and a blue jean jacket over top. The California native completed her look with a pair of brown cowboy boots and wore her hair in sleek waves. Her daughter donned a sweet dress and white jacket over top, and matched with her mom in a tiny pair of brown cowboy boots of her own.
“Matching girls night out was all Charlie’s idea 👯♀️,” Morgan noted in her caption.
The athlete’s 10 million followers and friends alike couldn’t get over the precious moment.
”Cute! 😍👯♀️.” Swedish professional athlete Sofia Jakobsson gushed.
“Beautiful picture,” someone else added.
“next game day fit!!?? 😍,” former teammate Naomi Girma inquired.
Morgan announced her retirement from professional soccer earlier this month, and at the same time, shared that she and her husband, Servando Carrasco, are expecting their second child. Throughout the emotional video, she explained that she had come to the decision to step away from her sport at the start of this year.
“I have so much clarity about this decision, and I’m so happy to be able to finally tell you,” Morgan stated. “It has been a long time coming, and this decision wasn’t easy, but at the beginning of 2024, I felt in my heart and soul that this was the last season that I would play soccer.”