Alex Morgan Traded Her Uniform for Stunning Swimwear on the Beaches of St. Lucia
The SI Swimsuit brand has, over the years, amassed a large group of talented and inspiring women for the annual magazine. Each year, new faces enter the equation, and recognizable ones return for another go-round. And while we appreciate each and every woman who poses for the issue, there is something special about those who return. After all, with more features comes a greater opportunity to get to know the faces behind the camera.
Where Alex Morgan is concerned, we would have relished the chance at just one feature—let alone the three we ended up with. Over the years, the inspirational athlete has posed for three separate issues of the annual magazine. Her most recent took place in 2019 on the beaches of St. Lucia. Five years after her second feature, it was as much a chance to capture stunning photos as it was a chance for us to catch up with the talented athlete, who landed on the cover that year.
When Morgan stepped foot on set in 2019, a lot had changed in the interim. The soccer player switched teams a handful of times, helped the USWNT to a 2015 FIFA World Cup title and gotten married. And through it all, she remained the same inspiring force on and off the field that she was when we first met her.
Now, another five years have passed since that 2019 photo shoot. Again, a lot has changed for the 35-year-old. Morgan retired from professional soccer last week, hanging up her San Diego Wave FC jersey for the last time. She is the mother of a 4-year-old daughter and has another baby on the way.
A few things remain true, though. One, Morgan is—and will forever be—an inspiration in the sporting world. And two, her 2019 SI Swimsuit photos remain totally captivating. Here are a few that prove as much.