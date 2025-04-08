Ali Truwit Rewrites Her Narrative, Launches Swim-A-Thon Fundraiser Two Years Post Shark Attack
For Ali Truwit, the month of May can provide some painful memories.
If you’re unaware of the two-time Paralympic medalist’s story, the course of her career came to a drastic halt in May of 2023. Just after her graduation from Yale University, the then 22-year-old was the victim of a shark attack in Turks and Caicos. As a result, she received a transtibial (below-the-knee) amputation of her left leg on the day of her 23rd birthday.
But that didn’t stop the Connecticut native from achieving her goals. Two years (and two silver medals) later, Truwit is turning the month that changed her life into an opportunity to help others, she announced on her Instagram on Monday. In collaboration with her charity organization, Stronger Than You Think, Truwit is hosting a swim-a-thon.
The event takes place on May 10 from 4-6 p.m. ET at Chelsea Piers in Stanford, Connecticut where fundraising efforts will be donated to Truwit’s organization.
“This May makes two years since the shark attack and amputation,” Truwit shared in her post, “It’s a really tough month for me, and this swim-a-thon to benefit others will help make it a lot happier.”
The swim-a-thon is for area locals and non-locals alike, with Truwit adding, “If you can’t make it to Connecticut, you can of course still join and swim and fundraise for all the laps you do.”
All money fundraised through the event will be going toward the mission of Stronger Than You Think. The charity organization aims to provide financial assistance with prosthetics for individuals with limb loss, promote accessibility to water safety programs and fund Paralympic athletes with training support, according to its mission.
Additionally, Truwit added an extra element of fun to the fundraiser, encouraging participants to dress as their hero, or even bring their hero along to the event.
“For me, May is a month to celebrate all of my heroes … who saved my life and help me rebuild it,” Truwit said. She lists a few of the many professionals who helped with her recovery, including family, first responders, paramedics and others.
Less than 24 hours into the announcement, the event is already gaining traction on social media, with fellow Olympic swimmers past and present chiming in with words of encouragement:
“Swimming to save lives >>>,” shared fellow silver medalist, Gretchen Walsh.
“I am IN!!!!!! 🔥🔥🔥🔥,” added gold medalist, Summer Sanders.
For more information on the event or to register, click here.