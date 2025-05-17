Paralympian, SI Swimsuit Model Ali Truwit Has the Most Inspiring Message About Representation
Paralympic swimmer Ali Truwit made her debut in the 2025 SI Swimsuit issue, and she not only nailed her photo shoot in Boca Raton, Fla. and proved she was made for the camera, but she also joined an exciting class of trailblazing young female athletes featured in this year’s magazine.
“Honored to be the second Paralympian & third amputee ever in @si_swimsuit!!! Representing more than just myself ❤️ The 2025 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue is on newsstands now, get yours today! #SISwim25,” she wrote on Instagram on May 13.
We caught up with the two-time silver medalist on the red carpet Thursday night as she celebrated the launch of this year’s magazine at the Hard Rock Hotel New York alongside a star-studded roster of models.
“It is surreal, and it’s been so fun meeting everyone tonight,” the 24-year-old told SI Swimsuit. “It’s just the most incredible team and models. Honestly, scrolling [through] everyone’s posts, I’m like, ‘These girls are so beautiful inside and out,’ and I can’t wait to meet people.”
The Yale University alum, who competed on her college swimming and diving team, was the victim of a shark attack in Turks and Caicos following her graduation. On her 23rd birthday, she underwent a transtibial (below-the-knee) amputation on her left leg, and just one month later, she was back in the pool and training again. Truwit is the second Paralympian to ever be featured in the issue. Brand legend Brenna Huckaby posed for the fold in 2018 and 2024.
“I think representation is everything. And I am beyond honored and proud to be the second ever Paralympian in the 60-plus years of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit edition,” the Connecticut native continued. “You know, if you can see it, you can be it. And so I hope young girls look at this issue, and see these athletes, beautiful and strong, and see that they can be that too.”
On the launch party red carpet, Truwit donned the most gorgeous bedazzled silver mini dress featuring a cinched waist and an asymmetrical hem. The model paired the dress with a custom clutch with her company name on it, as well as strappy metallic silver heels and a chunky metal cuff bracelet.
Truwit is also the founder of the Stronger Than You Think Foundation, a charity organization focused on supporting women and girls and increasing accessibility to prosthetics and life-saving water-safety skills. The foundation provides mentorship and financial assistance, and is the athlete’s way of “paying forward all the support I received.”
The 2025 SI Swimsuit magazine is available online and at select newsstands now. Order your copy here.