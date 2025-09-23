Alix Earle’s Show Day Mantra Is So Real After BTS ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Pic
It’s week two of Dancing With the Stars, and Alix Earle is keeping it real.
The 24-year-old content creator, who’s partnered with pro Valentin Chmerkovskiy this season, shared a hilarious behind the scenes moment ahead of tonight’s live show. In the pic, snapped during dress rehearsal, Earle was seen mid-fall on the staircase of the stage set, sprawled on her back with her legs on the steps, her signature big smile still on full display.
Val ran toward her in the background, perfectly capturing the chaos and camaraderie of their training experience so far.
The New Jersey native paired the candid moment with a cheeky green screen video overlay, singing along to a trending TikTok audio: “everything is working out for me, everything is working out for me” while snapping and smiling through the (literal and figurative) pain. The on-screen text read, “My morning mantra bc today is show day and this was me during dress rehearsal yesterday.”
“Show day!! #dwts tune in tn 8pm ET 🕺,” she captioned the clip on Instagram shared with her 4.5 million followers.
“That’s ok queen straighten your crown and keep going! ❤️,” Stephanie Hanna commented.
“And me and me,” Chmerkovskiy chimed in.
“HAHA ALIX 💀 this means youre gonna crush it,” Brandi Leigh Durand added.
“Don’t worry girl, I thought it was part of the routine,” Tieks by Gavrieli admitted.
It’s clear Earle is taking the highs and lows of ballroom training in stride. In recent interviews, the first-ever SI Swimsuit digital cover model has shared how physically demanding the experience has been. “We practice five days a week, four hours a day,” she revealed. “I’m already bruised and beaten up… but it’s always been, like, a dream of mine.”
The Miami-based star added that while she's long been a fan of the show and the art of dance, she never imagined she’d be part of it. “I learned I do not know how to move my hips, like, whatsoever,” she joked.
Season 34 of DWTS kicked off on Sept. 16, marking the 20th anniversary of the beloved series. New episodes air live every Tuesday on ABC and Disney+, and are available to stream on Hulu the following day. While no contestants were eliminated in week one, a double elimination is scheduled for tonight’s “One-Hit Wonders” themed show—so the stakes are high.
Whether she nails the choreography or stumbles again, one thing’s for sure: Earle is showing up with style, humor and her trademark hustle—and her fans are loving every second of it.