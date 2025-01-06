Alix Earle Flaunts Toned and Tanned Figure in New Vacation Photos With Braxton Berrios
Alix Earle is making everyone envious with her vacation in St. Barth. But not only because the internet personality is relaxing on boats in the middle of nice, warm weather, but also because each one of her vacay outfits is absolutely to die for.
Earle began her latest vacay photo dump with a simple yet very elegant black plunge one-piece bathing suit. Not many accessories were needed for this swimsuit as she was likely in and out of the deep blue water. Even so, she opted to go for a couple of bling bangles and rings to add a bit more dimension to her ensemble. To finish it all off, she let her gorgeous blonde hair hang low, completing the relaxed look and vibe she was going for according to her relatable Instagram caption.
“this is my attempt at trying to be a little bit more vibey & less posed on here,” she wrote in her caption shared with her 3.7 million followers.
The second photo in the carousel above was a sweet look at her relationship with Braxton Berrios, Miami Dolphins wide receiver who she’s been official with for over a year.
Earle’s other vacay outfits also included a red tank top and white mini shorts combo, a baby pink sports bra and leggings ensemble and an absolute staple consisting of a white robe and headband spa look; all of which let her followers know that she loved every second of turning heads while on the soil of St. Barth.
Her efforts to become more “vibey” certainly don’t go unnoticed as she has her Instagram fans dreaming of her luxurious lifestyle filled with aesthetically pleasing clothes and vibes.
“Love the relaxed vibes,” one comment wrote.
“Not to be dramatic but I would do anything to be your yacht charter broker,” another comment joked.
“success indeed 🙂↕️ THE PIC OFF THE BACK OF THE BOAT 🔥🔥🔥,” one fan stated in response to both Earle’s caption and stunning Instagram post.
“New year new Alix and I’m here for it,” another comment read underneath.
Aside from the change in her Instagram vibes from here on out, Earle is implementing some major changes in her lifestyle. One of which includes a potential 30-day glow-up where fans will get the chance to follow along with her journey of reaching new and improved wellness and health.
During the most recent episode of her podcast Hot Mess With Alix Earle, Earle sat down with astrologer Aliza Kelly to discuss predictions about the new year as well as the things they both would like to change in their day-to-day lives. Earle noted that she was on a pretty strict diet and workout regimen in 2024, but is ditching the regimen in 2025 in favor of something more obtainable for her lifestyle. Thus, Earle’s decision to declare 2025 “the year of setting realistic goals” was born.
Earle may be headed in the right direction as Kelly mentioned that she sees Earle’s 2025 filled with tons of “travel” and “expansion.” The podcast host already seems to have the travel part down. An argument could even be made that her plan of sharing her wellness journey is part of the expansion she has written in the stars for her. But since the year has only just begun, there’s likely a lot more in store for Earle in every way, shape and form.