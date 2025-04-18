Alix Earle Wows in Elegant Red Mini Dress for a Night of Giving With ‘Meals in Heels’
Let’s take a look at Alix Earle’s past week, shall we?
The inaugural SI Swimsuit Digital Cover Star touched down in the desert for Coachella and REVOLVE Fest, then flew to Boston to spend the day at Harvard Business School. And while we’re exhausted just writing this, the content creator and SI Swimsuit model still made time for volunteer work in her community (while looking fabulous as ever).
Earle’s not-for-profit, Meals in Heels, hosted their sixth event on Wednesday night in Miami, backed by sponsorships from Jimmy Choo and Ocean Drive Magazine. The mission of the organization is to provide meals for members of the Miami community. Wednesday night’s event was their biggest one yet.
“It’s usually me and my friends [...] getting together [and] we make a few thousand meals for the local Miami community, but [Wednesday], in particular, is super, super important,” Earle shared to her 7.4 million TikTok followers. She added that the sponsorship opportunities put the growth of the organization into perspective.
“[Meals in Heels was] an event that started as literally me and my six friends getting together and [...] making like 1,000 meals,” Earle further shared. At Wednesday’s event, they were able to triple that number.
Earle also provided some insight into the behind the scenes operations that run Meals In Heels.
“For these events, I’ve partnered with the Caesar-Iglesias Foundation […] They’re the ones who kind of help organize and orchestrate all of this. Major Food Group always donates the food in the kitchens, helps with the chefs, and usually every month, I pay the cost of either the food or the food machines, or whatever we have to get,” Earle explained.
On Wednesday, Earle was hard at work but still looked adorable, sporting a cherry red mini dress with Jimmy Choo heels to match her white apron. And this is just the start for the not-for-profit. It’s her goal to grow the mission.
“I want to take [Meals in Heels] to other cities. I want to be able to work with different brands and [bring] this to life,” the content creator shared.
Because, at the end of the day, building and helping her community is near and dear to Earle’s heart.
“I think I’ve just noticed, you know, you can donate your money to different places, but there’s just a completely different feel when you’re in person and volunteering,” Earle added. “I think when you get people there in person, it inspires people to keep wanting to do more; you really see the impact.”