Alix Earle Expands Her Empire With SipMARGS Investment and Brand Partnership
Alix Earle is taking her entrepreneurial efforts to the next level with her latest business venture. The content creator is now the largest individual investor in SipMARGS, a ready-to-drink sparkling margarita brand that relaunched following a $3 million investment round led by Palm Tree Crew. The SI Swimsuit model is also now an official partner and stars in the cool campaign unveiled today.
“Being involved in the alcohol space is something that has always interested me, but it was all about finding the right fit,” the New Jersey native shared in a press release. “I knew from the second I took a sip — pun intended — that I wanted to get involved.”
The flirty, vintage-inspired campaign reflects Earle’s vibrant personality and Miami lifestyle. Photographed by Kevin Oh, the imagery channels classic summer fun with patterned swimsuits, oversized sunglasses, vibrant poolside scenes and a genius move to use margarita cans as hair rollers. The 23-year-old, best known for her chaotic yet candid TikTok and Instagram content, brings her signature carefree energy to the campaign’s lively aesthetic.
“When I commit to something I give it my 110% effort and trust, so I’m very excited to get everyone trying SipMARGS,” Earle, who recently became the face of FRAME denim, added. “There may have been larger, more established companies looking to collaborate, but pushing myself to take risks and invest in a startup that I believe in felt like a great next step.”
SipMARGS offers five flavors: Classic, Mango, Coconut, Mezcal and Spicy. Each 12 oz can contains 5% ABV, 130 calories and 6 grams of sugar. Crafted with premium tequila blanco from Jalisco, Mexico, real fruit juice, natural flavors and sparkling water, the improved formulation brings a bolder flavor profile, while the refreshed branding adds a more elevated feel. 4-packs in each flavor are sold for $10.99 and variety 8-packs retail for $18.99.
Tequila is the second fastest-growing spirits category, and the company’s partnership with the social media powerhouse marks a new era for SipMARGS and its mission to bring high-quality, fun and convenient cocktails to a new generation of consumers.
“We’re excited to embark on this new chapter of SipMARGS at a time when tequila is becoming more popular in the ready-to-drink market and consumers are looking for more variety in their canned cocktails,” CEO Justin Nabozna said in a press release. “Alix has already been such a creative and hands-on brand partner and investor, we are so excited to be working with her on building the brand and business. Additionally, Palm Tree Crew brings expertise in building consumer and lifestyle brands and has provided immediate impact beyond being our lead investor in this round. We believe that SipMARGS is not just a great cocktail, but can be a brand with personality, energy and a real community behind it.”
Starting March 17, SipMARGS will be available online at sipmargs.com, on Gopuff in New York and Florida and at select retailers in Florida, New York, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Virginia and Michigan. Fans can also find the sparkling cocktails at Palm Tree Crew’s Miami and Orlando hospitality venues.
Pre-order now at this link.