Aly Raisman Offers Sweets Congratulations to Hunter McGrady on SI Swimsuit Cover
Hunter McGrady is a 2024 SI Swimsuit Issue cover model, and American gymnast Aly Raisman is giving her the credit she deserves.
The Olympic gold medalist ran into McGrady at the airport over the weekend and took the chance to snap a quick photo with her friend. She shared the selfie to social media along with a caption that expressed her excitement for the cover model.
“Look who I ran into at the airport! What perfect timing,” she wrote in the post. “Congrats to my friend @huntermcgrady on your @si_swimsuit cover. I am so happy for you!!! I am always cheering for you & can’t wait to see what you do next 🤍 All my love to you always 🤍.”
As a two-time SI Swimsuit model herself, Raisman knows what it takes to pose for the annual issue. Likewise, she understands how exciting it must feel to earn a cover feature and took the opportunity to hype up her friend. McGrady posed for SI Swimsuit five times before landing on the cover in the 2024 issue (her sixth feature).
She took to the comments of Raisman’s post to thank her for the kind message. “I just adore you! Look at us go girlfriend!” she wrote. “You have always been such a champion for women everywhere and I love you.”
There’s nothing better than witnessing a sweet moment of support between two SI Swimsuit models and two very impressive and inspiring women. Raisman and McGrady are definitely all of that and more.