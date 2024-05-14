Hunter McGrady: Mexico 2024

The Los Angeles native made her debut in 2017, after being discovered through the brand’s model search casting call. Her rookie feature was a special one: a powerful in-studio project titled “In Her Own Words.” The mom of two, who shares kids Hudson and Ava with husband Brian Keys, is a strong advocate for body positivity. The podcast host uses her platform to speak candidly on motherhood, and encourage size diversity in the fashion and modeling industries.
Quintana Roo, a Mexican state nestled on the Yucatán Peninsula, is home to some of the most sought-after tropical travel destinations, including Cancún, Isla Cozumel, and Riviera Maya. This island paradise is steeped in vibrant Mayan traditions and boasts an array of natural wonders—from stunning beaches and refreshing cenotes to tranquil lagoons with clear waters. The islands of the Mexican Caribbean are also known for their diverse wildlife, lush jungles and historic archeological sites that people travel from across the country to see.
Capitalizing off of the recent resurgence of animal prints, and the timelessness of neutrals, the styling for this shoot was ultra trendy and classic. McGrady flaunted her curves in beautiful shades of cream, orange and black, and exuded confidence in the most bold cut-out pieces.
Hair: Ryan Richman for A-Frame Agency using Aveda Makeup: Jodie Boland for The Wall Group using Loving Tan, Supergoop!, French Farmacie, Dior Beauty, Jones Road Beauty and West Barn Co. Photographer: Yu Tsai
Hunter McGrady was photographed by Yu Tsai in Mexico. Swimsuit by Skims. Bracelets by JOHANNA ORTIZ VACATION. Necklace provided by New York Vintage. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated
Hunter McGrady was photographed by Yu Tsai in Mexico. Swimsuit by Fashion Nova. Bracelet by Karine Sultan. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated
Hunter McGrady was photographed by Yu Tsai in Mexico. Swimsuit by Swimsuits For All. Earrings by Casa Clara. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated
Hunter McGrady was photographed by Yu Tsai in Mexico. Swimsuit by Mapalé. Necklace by Brinker + Eliza. Bracelets by Brinker + Eliza. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated
Hunter McGrady was photographed by Yu Tsai in Mexico. Swimsuit by JMP The Label. Necklace by Brinker + Eliza. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated
Hunter McGrady was photographed by Yu Tsai in Mexico. Swimsuit by JMP The Label. Coverup by Icon Swim. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated
Hunter McGrady was photographed by Yu Tsai in Mexico. Swimsuit by Nomads Swimwear. Necklace by JOHANNA ORTIZ VACATION. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated
Hunter McGrady was photographed by Yu Tsai in Mexico. Swimsuit by JMP The Label Bracelets provided by New York Vintage. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated
Hunter McGrady was photographed by Yu Tsai in Mexico. Swimsuit by JMP The Label. Coverup by ANTONINIAS. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated
Hunter McGrady was photographed by Yu Tsai in Mexico. Swimsuit by JMP The Label. Necklace by Brinker + Eliza. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated
