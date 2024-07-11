Aly Raisman Shows Love for 2024 Olympic Gymnast Suni Lee
The Paris Olympics are right around the corner, and the U.S. team rosters are set. Hundreds of former first-time Olympians are gearing up for competition. Among them is 2020 all-around gold medalist, gymnast Suni Lee.
The 21-year-old made her Olympic debut at the Summer Games in Tokyo three years ago. Later this month, she will take to France for her second Olympics to defend her gold medal. And former Olympic gymnast Aly Raisman is ready to cheer her on.
Raisman had the chance to watch Lee compete for a spot on the U.S. gymnastics team at the Olympic Team Trials in Minneapolis, Minn. Alongside 2016 teammate Laurie Hernandez, the two-time Olympian cheered on Simone Biles and Lee, who both earned spots on the 2024 roster.
Now, Raisman is making sure to voice her support for all of the incredible gymnasts who will be competing in red, white and blue leotards come the end of July. On July 9, she shared a photo of herself and Lee posing side-by-side at the June trials. Donning a sweet denim midi dress, the former pro athlete smiled alongside the 2024 Olympian, who was dressed in her team USA sweats.
Needless to say, Raisman has been an outspoken advocate and supporter of the U.S. gymnastics team since her retirement from the sport. Between showing up to competitions as a dedicated spectator and her recent foray into commentating, the Massachusetts native has remained an active part of the professional gymnastics scene. Come the end of the month, there’s no doubt she will be one of the team’s best supporters.