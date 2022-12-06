12 of Alyssa Miller’s Most Viral Photos With SI Swimsuit

Alyssa Miller wowed fans with her SI Swimsuit photos a decade ago, making three straight appearances in the issue (2011, ’12, and ’13). The model burst onto the modeling scene when she was only 16 working for Stella McCartney. These days, Miller still works as a model but focuses her time into her music. Last year, she posted her first music video to YouTube for the song “Mystery, Yes Teaser.” In March, she posted another video for her song “Beauty by the Shivers.”

A recent artsy post on her Instagram assured fans that more music is to come. “Been in process with this new project and it’s feeling good. Will be playing live again in the new year. If I fall flat on my face I bet you’ll have wished you bought a ticket,” posted Miller.

Take a look back at some of our favorite images from her photo shoots in Fiji, Maui, the Seychelles and Australia with Walter Iooss Jr., Bjorn looss and James Macari. To continue walking down memory lane, find photos from Miller’s SI Swimsuit fittings here as well as her famous body paint photos here.