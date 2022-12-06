Skip to main content
Introducing Pay With Change: A New Advertising Standard
12 of Alyssa Miller’s Most Viral Photos With SI Swimsuit

The model and singer was featured in three consecutive issues.

Alyssa Miller wowed fans with her SI Swimsuit photos a decade ago, making three straight appearances in the issue (2011, ’12, and 13). The model burst onto the modeling scene when she was only 16 working for Stella McCartney. These days, Miller still works as a model but focuses her time into her music. Last year, she posted her first music video to YouTube for the song “Mystery, Yes Teaser.” In March, she posted another video for her song “Beauty by the Shivers.”

A recent artsy post on her Instagram assured fans that more music is to come. “Been in process with this new project and it’s feeling good. Will be playing live again in the new year. If I fall flat on my face I bet you’ll have wished you bought a ticket,” posted Miller.

Take a look back at some of our favorite images from her photo shoots in Fiji, Maui, the Seychelles and Australia with Walter Iooss Jr., Bjorn looss and James Macari. To continue walking down memory lane, find photos from Miller’s SI Swimsuit fittings here as well as her famous body paint photos here.

077837202---11_alyssa-miller-hawaii_17_0jpg

Alyssa Miller was photographed by Bjorn looss in 2011 in Fiji & Maui, Hawaii.

077838009---11_alyssa-miller-hawaii_46_0jpg

Alyssa Miller was photographed by Walter loos Jr. in 2011 in Fiji & Maui, Hawaii.

077837941---11_alyssa-miller-hawaii_45_0jpg

Alyssa Miller was photographed by Walter loos Jr. in 2011 in Fiji & Maui, Hawaii.

077837028---11_alyssa-miller-hawaii_10_0jpg

Alyssa Miller was photographed by Bjorn looss in 2011 in Fiji & Maui, Hawaii.

11_alyssa-miller_21_0jpg

Alyssa Miller was photographed by Walter loos Jr. in 2011 in Fiji & Maui, Hawaii.

077837089---11_alyssa-miller-hawaii_13_0jpg

Alyssa Miller was photographed by Bjorn looss in 2011 in Fiji & Maui, Hawaii.

op3j-48962--13_alyssa-miller_22jpg

Alyssa Miller was photographed by James Macari in 2013 in Hayman Island, Australia.

op3j-44350--13_alyssa-miller_02jpg

Alyssa Miller was photographed by James Macari in 2013 in Hayman Island, Australia.

077978663_12_alyssa-miller_01jpg

Alyssa Miller was photographed by James Macari in 2012 in Desroches Island, Seychelles.

077991705_12_alyssa-miller_24jpg

Alyssa Miller was photographed by James Macari in 2012 in Desroches Island, Seychelles.

op3j-48341--13_alyssa-miller_18jpg

Alyssa Miller was photographed by James Macari in 2013 in Hayman Island, Australia.

077992070_12_alyssa-miller_28jpg

Alyssa Miller was photographed by James Macari in 2012 in Desroches Island, Seychelles.

