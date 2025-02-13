Angel Reese ‘Loves Being a Woman’ With Gorgeous Glam Selfies
Angel Reese is embracing every aspect of her femininity as she takes to Instagram to let the world know that she “love[s] being a woman.”
To express this, Reese posted a series of selfies, flaunting not only her beautiful features and glam but also some of her stylish outfits. One includes a coin-gray Reebok fitted tank top adorned with a blinged-out silver necklace with her name in the middle. Her soft beat makeup is even more of a serve with eyelashes as bold as ever and a glossy lip. But what truly brings this look together is her wavy jet-black hair with a dramatic middle part; the same hairstyle that’s seen in the second outfit of her post.
For her second look, Reese dons a more formal, low-cut black top showing the perfect amount of skin. She accessorized with another silver necklace, this time featuring back-to-back Cs often found in most Chanel jewelry. Once again, her glam makeup was on point.
Check out Reese’s Instagram post here.
Reese’s second outfit from her IG post was worn during Super Bowl weekend. She paired the black cleavage-revealing open blazer with multi-colored patterned pants, seen in the video below, which added a pop of color to her look.
Reese—who joined the ever-growing Sports Illustrated Swimsuit family with her 2023 shoot in Los Angeles—has far more than just selfies to share with the world as this WNBA star is also celebrating becoming the first female athlete to have their own McDonald’s meal.
“McDonald’s has always been a big part of my life, from grabbing a McChicken Sandwich as a kid to being named a McDonald’s All-American in 2020,” Reese expressed at a press conference. “It’s really a dream come true to be the first-ever female athlete to have my own meal and be a part of McDonald’s amazing basketball legacy. I hope the Angel Reese Special inspires young athletes everywhere to never give up on pursuing their dreams."
Reese’s meal consists of a quarter-pounder burger with cheese, bacon, pickles, onions and BBQ sauce. The sides include french fries and a refreshing Hi-C orange juice drink to wash it all down.
The special meal launched on Monday, Feb. 10, and will be available for a limited time.
With this latest accolade, Reese proves she continues to do outstanding work—on and off the basketball court. The 22-year-old Maryland native is currently playing on the Rose team with the new Unrivaled League which is currently in its 1-1 tournament. Watch on truTv and stream on Max.