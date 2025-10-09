Angel Reese Announces She’s Walking in the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show With Stunning Pics
Angel Reese is living up to her name—literally.
The talented WNBA athlete recently took to Instagram to announce that she will be walking in the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show next week, and the snaps she used to accompany her exciting news are absolutely stunning.
See Reese’s announcement on Instagram here.
Reese has her wings, and she’s certainly flaunting them! The new images feature her looking flier than ever in her white angel wings that are as dramatic as they are heavenly. She also sported a black two-piece lingerie ensemble—the top was a figure-hugging, gravity-defying bra, while the bottom was a pair of cheeky black underwear with lace fabric on both sides.
In other snaps, the 2023 SI Swimsuit model sported a classic Victoria’s Secret pink and white striped robe. She paired the piece with lovely black open-toed heels with bows on the straps.
“Stepping into a dream: From Angel to a Victoria’s Secret ANGEL. I’m finally getting my wings ,” Reese wrote in the caption of her Instagram post. “I’ll be walking the Victoria’s Secret 2025 runway show for the first time, and it feels like destiny. ✨ Wings on, heels ready…Catch me on the runway💗.”
With her confirmed appearance, Reese officially becomes the first-ever professional athlete to walk in a Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, and she exclusively told PEOPLE all about how she felt when she received the news.
“I literally could not stop smiling,” the Chicago Sky forward told the outlet. “It’s such a surreal and full-circle moment—just last year I was in the audience manifesting being on that runway, completely inspired and in awe of all the powerful women walking down the runway, and now I get to return as an Angel. This will be an unforgettable night that I’ll forever be grateful for.”
She also chatted about what doors she hopes to have opened for others because of this opportunity, adding, “I hope I can inspire women and girls everywhere and remind them that we can dominate in our field but also chase our goals outside of it—and for me, that’s getting to walk down fashion and entertainment’s most iconic runway.”
As for how she’s preparing for the big day, the 23-year-old powerhouse has been putting the work in—but did anyone expect anything less?
”It's all about confidence,” Reese said. “I’ve been training for both basketball and the fashion show these last couple of weeks, and I’m ready to swap my Angel Reese 1s for heels on Wednesday night!”
Reese will join Yumi Nu, Lily Aldridge and several other SI Swimsuit models on the runway, so be sure to tune in to the 2025 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show on Wednesday, Oct. 15, at 7:00 p.m. ET streaming live on Amazon Prime Video, TikTok Live, Instagram Live and YouTube Live.