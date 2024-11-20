Barbara Palvin Embraced Nature in These 7 Angelic Pics From Costa Rica
It‘s been almost a decade since Hungarian supermodel Barbara Palvin made her SI Swimsuit debut in Turks and Caicos when she posed for James Macari for the 2016 issue. And that breathtaking feature is one we might never forget; after all, it did get her invited back to the franchise multiple years in a row. The 31-year-old, who celebrated her birthday last month, additionally traveled to Curaçao, the Bahamas and Costa Rica for a total of four consecutive features and truly left us in awe each time.
“I was super happy, [when I found out I would be in the SI Swimsuit Issue]. It’s a huge thing in my career. It’s going to change a lot—like everything’s going to change—after this comes out. And you know, it’s an honor,” she shared about her debut in the magazine, adding that some pre-shoot nerved were inevitable. “I saw Lily Aldridge — she was shooting the day before me. And she was there when I landed and she said, ‘Don’t be nervous; you’re beautiful, you’re sexy.’ She was very sweet. They really support feminine women. And now [with] Ashley Graham, I think it’s amazing what she stands for and what Sports Illustrated did. I think she is an amazing choice. I didn’t expect them to be so nice. I haven’t done, like, bikini and underwear shoots for like two years and that’s why I was pretty nervous. But they made me so comfortable [on set], so I actually got into it.”
Today, Palvin is a staple on runways, fashion week shows, major brand campaigns and big-name magazines. The former Victoria’s Secret Angel posed for the front Re-Edition Magazine this month and Harper’s Bazaar Brazil in September. She is also an ambassador for Longines, Anthropologie, For Love and Lemons, Miu Miu, Stella McCartney, Alo Yoga and the face of Giorgio Armani Beauty. Last summer she tied the knot with longtime partner and actor Dylan Sprouse. The former Disney Channel star proposed in September 2022, four years after they began dating in 2018.
Today, we’re taking a look back at her most recent SI Swimsuit feature with James Macari in Costa Rica. Palvin really channeled her adventurous side as she became one with nature and donned the most fun series of colorful swimwear.
Below are seven of our favorite pics from the 2019 photo shoot.