Swimsuit

Barbara Palvin Embraced Nature in These 7 Angelic Pics From Costa Rica

The Hungarian supermodel posed for the brand four years in a row.

Ananya Panchal

Barbara Palvin was photographed by James Macari in Costa Rica.
Barbara Palvin was photographed by James Macari in Costa Rica. / James Macari/Sports Illustrated

It‘s been almost a decade since Hungarian supermodel Barbara Palvin made her SI Swimsuit debut in Turks and Caicos when she posed for James Macari for the 2016 issue. And that breathtaking feature is one we might never forget; after all, it did get her invited back to the franchise multiple years in a row. The 31-year-old, who celebrated her birthday last month, additionally traveled to Curaçao, the Bahamas and Costa Rica for a total of four consecutive features and truly left us in awe each time.

“I was super happy, [when I found out I would be in the SI Swimsuit Issue]. It’s a huge thing in my career. It’s going to change a lot—like everything’s going to change—after this comes out. And you know, it’s an honor,” she shared about her debut in the magazine, adding that some pre-shoot nerved were inevitable. “I saw Lily Aldridge — she was shooting the day before me. And she was there when I landed and she said, ‘Don’t be nervous; you’re beautiful, you’re sexy.’ She was very sweet. They really support feminine women. And now [with] Ashley Graham, I think it’s amazing what she stands for and what Sports Illustrated did. I think she is an amazing choice. I didn’t expect them to be so nice. I haven’t done, like, bikini and underwear shoots for like two years and that’s why I was pretty nervous. But they made me so comfortable [on set], so I actually got into it.”

Today, Palvin is a staple on runways, fashion week shows, major brand campaigns and big-name magazines. The former Victoria’s Secret Angel posed for the front Re-Edition Magazine this month and Harper’s Bazaar Brazil in September. She is also an ambassador for Longines, Anthropologie, For Love and Lemons, Miu Miu, Stella McCartney, Alo Yoga and the face of Giorgio Armani Beauty. Last summer she tied the knot with longtime partner and actor Dylan Sprouse. The former Disney Channel star proposed in September 2022, four years after they began dating in 2018.

Today, we’re taking a look back at her most recent SI Swimsuit feature with James Macari in Costa Rica. Palvin really channeled her adventurous side as she became one with nature and donned the most fun series of colorful swimwear.

Below are seven of our favorite pics from the 2019 photo shoot.

Barbara Palvin
James Macari/Sports Illustrated
Barbara Palvin
James Macari/Sports Illustrated
Barbara Palvin
James Macari/Sports Illustrated
Barbara Palvin
James Macari/Sports Illustrated
Barbara Palvi
James Macari/Sports Illustrated
Barbara Palvin
James Macari/Sports Illustrated
Barbara Palvin
James Macari/Sports Illustrated
Published
Ananya Panchal
ANANYA PANCHAL

Ananya Panchal is a writer on the Lifestyle and Trending News team for SI Swimsuit. Before joining SI Swimsuit in 2022, she worked at Bustle, the San Francisco Chronicle and the TODAY Show. When she is not writing or doom-scrolling on social media, Panchal can be found playing sudoku, rewatching One Tree Hill or trying new restaurants. She's also a coffee and chocolate (separately) enthusiast. Panchal has a bachelor’s in communications and journalism from Boston University.

Home/SwimNews