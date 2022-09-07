Where Are They Now? Barbara Palvin

Barbara Palvin found success at an early age. ​​She was first scouted in 2006 when she was 13 years old and immediately shot her first editorial for Spur. The Hungarian beauty quickly landed gigs for major brands like L’Oréal Paris and had a decade of work before joining SI Swimsuit as a model in 2016 and appearing in four consecutive issues. What is Palvin up to lately? Here’s what we know.

Barbara Palvin attends Il Ballo Della Luce (The Ball of Light) hosted by Giorgio Armani & Vanity Fair at Ca'Vendramin Calergi on September 03, 2022 in Venice, Italy. Victor Boyko/Getty Images

Solidifying Supermodel and Influencer Status

Is there any major designer Palvin hasn’t modeled for? The SI Swimsuit model has walked the runway for Prada, Louis Vuitton, Miu Miu, Nina Ricci and LaQuan Smith. She was also named a Victoria’s Secret Angel in 2019. All the while, Palvin was building her social media following for fans eager to follow along on her journey. Today, she has over 18 million Instagram followers, proving she’s a powerhouse in the modeling world and beyond. She’s posed for Vogue, Marie Claire, Glamour, Elle and many more.

Being the Face of Armani Beauty

One of Palvin’s more regular and prestigious gigs is being an ambassador for Armani Beauty. Through this opportunity, the model gets to attend numerous events like the recent 2022 Venice Film Festival. Plus, she stars in many tutorial videos created by the brand showcasing how to achieve certain looks using Armani Beauty products. Of course, the 28-year-old also appears in numerous ads for the company.

Creating an Online Video Series

Just like many of us trying to kill time during the pandemic lockdown, Palvin decided to launch a new series on Instagram with longtime boyfriend Dylan Sprouse called “Breaking Ground with Dylan & Barbara.” The series, produced by DIGA Studios, took fans inside the couple’s life together.

“What’s happening with Dylan Sprouse and his supermodel girlfriend Barbara Palvin, you might be asking? Um, only building their dream cabin from scratch… somewhere in rural America… in the middle of a pandemic!” wrote the production team. The final episode aired in March 2021.

Entering the Acting World

While modeling is clearly the focus for Palvin at the moment, she has tested the acting waters over the years. She made her film debut in 2014 as Antimache in the movie Hercules. The appearance was followed up a few years later with the role of Eggzema in 2019's Tyger Tyger. And in 2022, Palvin appeared in the short film Serpentine as Eve. We’ll have to see if the talented model takes on more acting gigs.