Basketball Trailblazer Angel Reese Stunned on the SI Swim Set in Los Angeles
For Angel Reese, the last couple years have been nothing short of incredible. The spring of 2023 brought a national championship title as a member of the LSU women’s basketball team. Additionally, last May brought her SI Swimsuit debut. And, earlier this month, the star basketball player was selected as the No. 7 overall pick by the Chicago Sky in the 2024 WNBA Draft.
In other words, Reese, who became a high-earning player in college athletics under the NIL policy, is more than impressive. So, the SI Swimsuit team was more than happy to welcome her to the brand family.
She traveled to Los Angeles to pose for a colorful photo shoot captured by photographer Yu Tsai. While there, she took the chance to reflect on her journey and the advice that she would give to younger women in sports and beyond. The most important thing she would tell them is “to be you and stand confident and stand your ground,” she said on set. “I mean, I’ve always stood on not getting the answer ‘no’ or taking the answer ‘no.’ I’ve always just tried to find another way or just do it myself.”
In the time since her feature, she has only expressed a greater desire to inspire others. Reese recognizes the platform that college basketball has given her (and that professional basketball has the potential to give her). She fully intends to become a trailblazer in the WNBA—and we have no doubt she’ll do just that.
Here are some of her impressive photos from Los Angeles.