Kim Kardashian Partners with Beats on Chic New Earbuds

Earbuds normally come in just a few shades and, if you’re opting for some color, they’re normally found in more vibrant hues. But Beats By Dre is looking to change that in a collaboration with Kim Kardashian.

The aptly named “Beats x Kim” is the first custom model of Beats Fit Pro — the brand's class-leading true wireless earbuds — available in three new neutral shades of color: Moon (a lighter shade), Dune (a medium shade) and Earth (a deep shade.). All will arrive on August 16, available from Amazon as well as Apple.

And these are one of the first, if not the first by a major brand, of earbuds to boast a shade that can match an individual. The 2022 SI Swimsuit cover model and founder of SKIMS and SKKN BY KIM notes in a release that she wanted to break away from the notion that earbuds had to be colorful to stand out, stating, “This collaboration is special because it allows you to blend in or stand out.” From that perspective, they’re equal parts headphones as well as accessories.

We imagine they’ll match perfectly with Skims sets in colors like Desert, Marble, and Clay.

While these models of the Beats Fit Pro have a fresh shade on the outside, they still boast some great features like fast-paring and seamless connectivity with Apple devices. Like AirPods Pro, these boast the H1 Chip which allows for fast pairing with an iPhone and can be quickly switched between other devices like a Mac or iPad.

With a wingtip design, these stay firm in your ears whether you're walking through the city, hitting the gym or wearing them while at the office. And you can expect these to last for about six hours of use and they can be easily recharged in the carrying case. Beats Fit Pro also offers two distinct listening modes: active noise cancellation or a transparency mode.

“Both Beats and Kim are recognized as design and style pioneers,” says Oliver Schusser, VP of Beats and Apple Music. “We’re thrilled for this iconic partnership on our first-ever Beats Fit Pro custom.” We’re interested to see if this inspires some additional collabs.

Beats Fit Pro in Moon, Dune and Earth will be available on August 16 here for $199.99. If you’re sold on Beats Fit Pro and are after a more vibrant color or one more standard for headphones, you can score them for $179 at Amazon right now.

