Beautiful Photos From Brooklyn Decker’s 60th Anniversary Return to SI Swimsuit
It’s been a decade since Brooklyn Decker last graced the pages of the SI Swimsuit Issue. This year, she’s back. The SI Swimsuit model returned to the annual issue for her eighth year, traveling to Hollywood, Fla., for the 60th anniversary legends photo shoot.
To say she is a brand regular and legend is somewhat of an understatement. The American model was a staple in the early 2000s, gracing the pages of the issue every year from 2006 to 2011 (including a cover in 2010) and then again for the 50th anniversary in 2014.
While she’s not new to the set of SI Swimsuit, her photo shoot this year looked a little different than it has in the past. Unlike her 2006 experience in Colombia or her 2009 trip to The Grenadines, this year’s feature didn’t revolve around beautiful tropical backdrops or bright swimsuits. The Hollywood, Fla., photo shoot captured by Yu Tsai featured elegant, shining dresses and elevated glam. It was a celebration of the incredible brand models who have helped build the SI Swimsuit name into what it is today. And Decker brought her best to the set.
She posed in a beautiful beaded gown from designer Fjolla Haxhismajli, which was paired with metallic shoes from Black Suede Studio. Needless to say, she was the picture of beauty and poise.
View Brooklyn Decker’s 2024 SI Swimsuit gallery here.
Below are a couple of solo snaps from her 2024 SI Swimsuit Issue feature, as well as the incredible group photo from the 60th anniversary celebration.