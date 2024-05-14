Synonymous with the SI Swimsuit brand, Decker earned Rookie of the Year honors in 2006 and went on to land the cover of the magazine just four years later. The model and actress, who has been featured in films like Just Go With It, Battleship and What to Expect When You’re Expecting, returns to the fold of the 60th anniversary SI Swimsuit Issue for her eighth year with the magazine.
Exemplifying what it means to “Be Legendary,” Decker took part in a photo shoot with other brand icons at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Fla. There, celebrity stylist Molly Dickson was on hand to dress the models in stunning couture looks from head to toe. Decker was adorned in a dress by Fjolla Haxhismajli, shoes by Black Suede Studio and jewelry by Charlie Lapson and Sterling Forever.
To learn more about the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, click here.
Hair: DJ Quintero for The Wall Group using Living Proof Makeup: Ehlie Luna Styling: Molly Dickson Styling Team: Sophie Faith, Abigail Hall, Clarke Johnson, Brianna Millstein, Dijana Nedelcovych and Halle Smith Nails: Julie Kandalec and Christina Aude at Start Touch Agency using Gold Bond and PLA Nails Skin Prep and Facial Massage: Maria Cristina Bruno using iS CLINICAL and The FIX Photographer: Yu Tsai
Brooklyn Decker was photographed by Yu Tsai in Hollywood, Fla. Dress by Fjolla Haxhismajli. Shoes by Black Suede Studio. Jewelry by Charlie Lapson and Sterling Forever. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated
Maye Musk and Brooklyn Decker were photographed by Yu Tsai in Hollywood, Fla. Maye’s dress by Naeem Khan. Shoes by Aquazzura. Jewelry by Charlie Lapson. Brooklyn’s dress by Fjolla Haxhismajli. Shoes by Black Suede Studio. Jewelry by Charlie Lapson and Sterling Forever. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated
Brooklyn Decker was photographed by Yu Tsai in Hollywood, Fla. Dress by Fjolla Haxhismajli. Shoes by Black Suede Studio. Jewelry by Charlie Lapson and Sterling Forever. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated
Maye Musk and Brooklyn Decker were photographed by Yu Tsai in Hollywood, Fla. Maye’s dress by Naeem Khan. Shoes by Aquazzura. Jewelry by Charlie Lapson. Brooklyn’s dress by Fjolla Haxhismajli. Shoes by Black Suede Studio. Jewelry by Charlie Lapson and Sterling Forever. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated
Brooklyn Decker was photographed by Yu Tsai in Hollywood, Fla. Dress by Fjolla Haxhismajli. Shoes by Black Suede Studio. Jewelry by Charlie Lapson and Sterling Forever. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated
Maye Musk and Brooklyn Decker were photographed by Yu Tsai in Hollywood, Fla. Maye’s dress by Naeem Khan. Shoes by Aquazzura. Jewelry by Charlie Lapson. Brooklyn’s dress by Fjolla Haxhismajli. Shoes by Black Suede Studio. Jewelry by Charlie Lapson and Sterling Forever. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated
Hunter McGrady, Tyra Banks, Lily Aldridge, Kate Upton, Danielle Herrington, Molly Sims, Nina Agdal, Roshumba Williams, Hailey Clauson, Paige Spiranac, Kate Love, Brooks Nader, Winnie Harlow, Camille Kostek, Brenna Huckaby, Halima Aden, Martha Stewart, Christie Brinkley, Gayle King, Sue Bird, Maye Musk, Leyna Bloom, Chrissy Teigen, Brooklyn Decker, Megan Rapinoe, Paulina Porizkova and Jasmine Sanders were photographed by Yu Tsai. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated