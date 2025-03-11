Go Behind the Scenes of Hunter McGrady’s Ethereal, Sizzling SI Swim Shoot in Switzerland
We’re inching closer and closer to the release of the 2025 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue, and we’re so excited to share more teases of what readers can expect. From incredible, record-breaking athletes joining the fold to the returning brand legends and more, the upcoming magazine, releasing in May, is shaping up to be another amazing installment. One SI Swimsuit legend you can expect to see again is Hunter McGrady, who just wrapped up her photo shoot in Saas Fee, Switzerland.
Photographed by Derek Kettela, the 2024 cover star looked absolutely heavenly in colors like ivory and baby blue, totally matching the gorgeous snowy scenery around her. Braving the cold, she rocked both one-pieces and bikinis, accessorizing with tall furry boots, snow goggles and other cold-weather must-haves.
The gorgeous winter wonderland aesthetic did wonders for McGrady’s blonde hair, blue eyes and tanned skin, and it should come as no surprise that she totally crushed the feature—which marks her sixth year and seventh photo shoot with SI Swimsuit. See the first official image from her shoot here, and enjoy some beautiful behind the scenes peeks from set below.
Of course, we had to throw in some sweet shots of McGrady with the SI Swimsuit crew, who loved welcoming the model, entrepreneur and mom of two back to the fold. We’ll get to see her full gallery of images from her Switzerland shoot when the magazine releases, but be sure to keep up with the SI Swimsuit Instagram account and our 2025 reveals page for more sneak peeks.
McGrady, who is the cohost of podcast Modern Citizen alongside her sister Michaela, made her debut on the pages of SI Swimsuit in 2017 in Anguilla with photographer Josie Clough and has returned multiple years for undeniably stunning features.
The body positivity and mental health advocate, who has broken barriers in the plus-size modeling industry, was also initiated to the 2024 class of SI Swimsuit Legends for the 60th anniversary, posing alongside 26 other incredible women who have made the magazine what it is today.
“It’s surreal, especially as a plus-size model,” McGrady said of becoming an SI Swimsuit Legend. “I never thought that this would be available to me. To be able to do this alongside people like Tyra Banks, and just powerful women, it’s inspiring. I always think of the little me, who would have loved to see somebody that represented my body type in something like this, and to be named a legend.”