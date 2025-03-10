Hunter McGrady Is a Winter Wonderland Vision in Angelic White One-Piece Amid Swiss Snow
Hunter McGrady is back with another stunning SI Swimsuit feature and this time, she’s embracing the magic of winter in Switzerland. The franchise star, who has made her mark as a body positivity advocate and trailblazer in the industry, just wrapped up the most marvelous photo shoot with Derek Kettela in the picturesque European destination. This marks the franchise’s first official Switzerland reveal, setting the stage for what’s sure to be a memorable 2025 issue.
While on location in the breathtaking snowy landscapes, the 31-year-old donned a chic Aprés Ski-inspired white long-sleeve one-piece from Sienna Swim—accesorized with skis and goggles, of course. Shop the suit below.
Sienna Swim Malibu Surf Suit - Cream, $91.00 (siennaswim.com)
The Malibu Surf Suit is a versatile favorite, blending Malibu's laid-back surf culture with a sleek, snow-inspired twist perfect for Switzerland’s serene landscapes. Designed to offer just the right amount of coverage, it keeps you comfortable whether you’re carving through fresh powder or soaking in the après-ski scene. Loved by surfers, sunseekers, and city-goers alike, this suit’s chic yet modest design proves that feeling confident inside and out is the ultimate way to recharge. Shop more at siennaswim.com.
The Los Angeles native made her SI Swimsuit debut in 2017 and has since become a staple in the publication, gracing its pages for a total of seven separate years. Most recently, she was one of four solo cover stars for the brand’s 2024 issue after posing for Yu Tsai in Mexico. She also starred in an iconic group photo shoot last year with fellow brand “legends” in honor of the milestone 60th anniversary magazine.
Over the years, McGrady has traveled everywhere with the team, from Bali to Belize to Costa Rica. She’s also the founder of size-inclusive brand All Worthy and the cohost of the Model Citizen podcast.
The mom of two, who shares her kids Ava and Hudson with husband Brian Keys, also uses her platform to share honest conversations about body confidence, mental health, and motherhood, making her a voice that resonates with countless followers.
The Switzerland shoot celebrates McGrady’s return to the fold and SI Swimsuit’s ability to be innovative with its creative direction. With snow-capped mountains and serene winter landscapes as her backdrop, her ethereal presence in a white one-piece swimsuit evokes a true winter wonderland aesthetic.
Fans will have to wait until the 2025 issue’s release this May to see McGrady’s full gallery, but you can follow along on Instagram, @si_swimsuit, for more breaking news this week!