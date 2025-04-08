Go Behind the Scenes of Hailey Van Lith's SI Swimsuit Digital Cover Photo Shoot
Hailey Van Lith didn’t have to travel far for her SI Swimsuit April digital cover shoot presented by Batiste. The fifth-year senior at Texas Christian University left campus and spent the day at the Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth with the SI Swimsuit team for her first feature with the magazine. Bubbly and personable, there is no denying Van Lith’s magnetic pull. Also evidenced by her 1.3 million Instagram followers, making her one of the most followed NCAA March Madness players of 2025.
Despite losing in the Elite 8 to the University of Texas Longhorns, her champion attitude was very much on display on our Fort Worth set. There was also an ease and lightness about her. At 23, HVL – as she endearingly goes by – is years beyond her age. Growing up in Cashmere, Washington, her talents were prevalent as soon as she could hold a ball. She left high school as a McDonald’s All-American and all-time leading scorer in state history.
Her collegiate career started at the University of Louisville in 2020 and continued to LSU before spending her fifth and final year with TCU where she was named Big 12 Player of the Year and third-team All-America honors. “Things work out in mysterious and crazy ways, and they always end up being right,” she says of her decision to transfer to her third school in five years. She also received an Olympic bronze medal during the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris for 3x3 basketball.
For her SI Swimsuit photos, the team wanted to keep her looks young, fresh but of authority as she gears up for the WNBA draft taking place on April 14. The four looks also played into the sleek, modern and somewhat grungy feel of the location. Her cover look is an incredible Saint Laurent bodysuit that perfectly highlighted her shape and muscular tone.
Katherine Ann Mellinger her glam natural with dewy skin. Celebrity hairstylist Paul Norton was in charge of her blonde locks. “Keeping in line with Sports Illustrated’s timeless, aspirational, sexy beach textures as seen in the past, it seemed most appropriate upon inducting Hailey to the SI family,” he says. “Giving her her own version of beachy, sexy texture that really works for an active girl like her.”
Keep scrolling for some of the best behind-the-scenes highlights from the Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth set of HVL’s Digital Cover Issue presented by Batiste.