Bella Hadid Shows Off Supermodel Legs in ‘Lucky’ Micro Shorts Look
Bella Hadid celebrates the upcoming launch of her collection with Frankies Bikinis, a popular swimwear brand founded by mother and daughter Mimi and Francesca Aiello. With the brand, Hadid styled her very own garments, each with a specific vision in mind. Her hard work clearly paid off because all of her designs look to be amazing. And what better way to celebrate than with a launch party?
The Washington D.C. native took to her Instagram to post flicks of her special night. Friends and colleagues from all over joined to honor the celebrity, with some, including Aiello, dressing up in custom-made shirts from Frankies Bikinis with Hadid’s name displayed on the back.
As for what Hadid wore, she stunned with an all-black ensemble consisting of a long-sleeved black shirt and high-waisted ultra-short shorts, both with the word “lucky” etched across. Transparent pantyhose was a no-brainer for this look, along with simple pieces of jewelry and black cowgirl boots. In another photo, she can be seen donning a rustic cowgirl hat. By the looks of it, her launch party was certainly a night to remember, leaving everyone excited for what’s to come.
As per the Frankies Bikinis website, Hadid’s collection will release on Tuesday, March 4 at 8:00 a.m. PT/11:00 a.m. ET. On this date, customers will be introduced to a slew of brand-new garments, including lace two-piece sets, brown leather crop-top vests, red gingham matching ensembles and cheetah print bikinis.
Fans who are more than excited to get their hands on these pieces can sign up for limited early access to be able to access the website an hour before the official launch. Doing so allows early birds to snag a couple of pieces before they fly off the virtual shelf in high demand.
Don’t let the Hadid support stop at Frankies Bikinis, though—especially since this celebrity has her very own perfume line, Orebella. Founded by the model in 2024, the brand offers carefully crafted scents that work perfectly with the body’s chemistry. Each scent has different notes and accents that come together to make a flawless blend.
One of Orebella’s best selling includes the WINDOW2SOUL PARFUM, which has over 400 positive reviews. The scent includes hints of jasmine, rose and lemon, a combination fans describe as “fresh” and “cozy” for any season of the year.
Between her new clothing collaboration and her perfume line, Hadid fans don’t have to look very far to look good and smell good.