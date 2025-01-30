Bella Hadid Is a Daring Snow Angel in Nothing But Red String Bikini, Cowboy Boots
Bella Hadid is turning up the heat in the most unconventional way—by braving the snow in a fiery red string bikini. The supermodel, known for her fearless approach to fashion, proved once again that she’s willing to go to any length for the perfect shot—a mark of her reign as one of the most captivating figures in the industry.
The 28-year-old posed against a breathtaking winter landscape, her sculpted physique on full display in the tiny triangle-style top and cheeky sultry tie-side bottoms featuring gold hardware O-ring accents, adding a touch of glamour to the daring look. She accessorized with a stack of vintage and antique bracelets and a pair of cowboy boots—an effortless nod to her equestrian background and her passion for horseback riding, which she shares with boyfriend and professional horseman Adan Banuelos.
Snowflakes clung to Hadid’s sun-kissed skin as she struck confident poses, embracing the contrast between the icy setting and her sizzling swimwear moment. The Washington D.C.-born, Southern California native held a large red and white scarf with lots of floral rose details and “Reveal Your Alchemy” written in cursive ribbon letters.
The entrepreneur’s glam was flawless as ever, including a glowy, natural base, thin sleek eyebrows, chiseled cheekbones, wispy lashes, rosy blush and a plump taupe lip. Her long dark locks were slicked back into a perfect high bun and secured with a red scrunchie.
“Camera roll from the first day of the new year ❄️🌹Wrap yourself in nature and love, no matter where you wander this winter. Hydrating scents and silky fabrics for your frost-kissed skin,” she captioned the post, noting a special new deal her fragrance brand Orebella is hosting right now. “For a limited time, you’ll receive your own silk, red scarf with any @orebella large size parfum purchase on our site or @ultabeauty. Girl math is….mathing! and it’s making me so happy. I put these on my purse, around my neck, through my jean loops….obsessed. 🥹❤️🤌💃I hope you love them as much as I do… this is one of my most favorite special pieces we’ve done 🥲.”
Hadid launched her company in April 2024 with the goal of tapping into the market of skin-care-based fragrances. Today, the lineup includes four delicious, unique scents made with lots of love, care and attention to detail. Shop the collection at orebella.com.