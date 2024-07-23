Benny Blanco Celebrates Selena Gomez’s 32nd Birthday With Heartfelt Message, Sweet Throwback Post
Benny Blanco is pulling out all the cards for his girlfriend Selena Gomez’s birthday. The producer celebrated with an adorable throwback Instagram post as the singer turned 32 on Monday, July 22. He shared a sweet snap of the two cuddled up together.
The 36-year-old wore a massive fuzzy teddy bear costume while on set of their collaborative music video for Gomez’s track, “I Can't Get Enough,” in 2019. The creative duo partnered again for her 2023 track “Single Soon,” shortly after which romance rumors of the two began to circulate.
“i used to play a teddy bear in ur music video and now i get to b urs in real life… happy bday bb ! i love u !” the Virginia native captioned the photo.
“I love you 🧸,” Gomez, who stars on Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building, responded in the comments.
“okay benny, you win, i surrender! thanks for making her happy, thats what matter[s] most to us! 💗,” one Gomez fan chimed.
The Rare Beauty founder also shared a post to her own Instagram account in honor of her big day. She posed in a cute butter yellow bubble mini dress in front of a balloon letter sign reading “Happy Birthday Selena.”
“Thank you so much for your birthday wishes!! I’m very grateful and always thankful 🥰 32,” the Texas native, who is the most-followed woman on Instagram, wrote to her 425 million fans.
“i got the hottest chick in the game wearing my chain 😍,” Blanco gushed in the comments.
Gomez also shared a call to action asking fans to celebrate her birthday by donating to the Rare Impact Fund.