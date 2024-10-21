‘Beyond the Gaze: Jule Campbell’s Swimsuit Issue’ Premiered to Sold-Out Crowd at Woodstock Film Festival
Beyond the Gaze: Jule Campbell’s Swimsuit Issue, directed by Jill Campbell, debuted to a sold-out audience at the Woodstock Film Festival on Friday, Oct. 18, and the world premiere also featured a star-studded panel event.
The documentary explores the life and legacy of Jule Campbell, the founding editor of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit, and features interviews with models and SI Swimsuit moguls such asChristie Brinkley, Tyra Banks, Elle Macpherson, Paulina Porizkova, Kathy Ireland and Carol Alt.
“[The film] is about Jule Campbell, who was the founding editor of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue,” Jill, who also serves as the film’s producer and editor, explained on the Woodstock Film Festival red carpet. “She started in 1965 and she did it for 32 years and she went on to, in a very kind of sexist, male-dominated business, she helped to create one of the most lucrative magazine issues of all time.”
Jule was instrumental in bringing the first SI Swimsuit Issue to life in 1964, and she is credited with inventing the supermodel. She was adamant about featuring models’ names within the pages of the publication, which at the time, was unheard of. The documentary showcases her groundbreaking career, and will no doubt leave viewers feeling inspired.
“I think it’s really important to tell the stories of women who walk the steps before us, women who we might not know, who open the doors,” Jill added. “ ... We should be telling very strong women’s stories and I think Woodstock is full of amazing, strong women, so I feel like Woodstock audiences will really relate to this.”
Following Friday night’s film screening, Jill participated in a Q&A panel event alongside brand stars Banks, Alt and Stacey Williams, and the documentary is already warranting rave reviews from early viewers.
“Absolutely LOVED your film 💜,” one fan wrote on Instagram, while Ireland, a three-time SI Swimsuit Issue cover model, praised Campbell’s work as well. “So proud of you Jill!” she complimented. “Your film is the most beautiful tribute to an amazing woman. You are a brilliant story teller and film maker! Well done!”
Next up, Beyond the Gaze will premiere at the Newport Beach International Film Festival on Oct. 23, the Montclair Film Festival on Oct. 26, and DOC NYC on Nov. 17. Visit beyondthegazefilm.com for details and find tickets to screenings here.
Watch the trailer for Beyond the Gaze: Jule Campbell’s SI Swimsuit Issue, produced by Red Barn Productions LLC. and executive-produced by EUE/Screen Gems Documentaries LLC., here.