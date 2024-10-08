Birthday Girl Barbara Palvin Turned Up the Heat on the Shores of Curaçao
SI Swimsuit model Barbara Palvin made her debut with the brand in 2016, traveling to Turks and Caicos with photographer James Macari. After winning Rookie of the Year following her feature, the Hungary native returned to the fold the following three years, blowing the team away with her beauty, radiance and masterful modeling skills in the most exotic places like Curaçao, the Bahamas and Costa Rica.
“I was super happy, [when I found out I would be in the SI Swimsuit Issue]. It’s a huge thing in my career. It’s going to change a lot—like everything’s going to change—after this comes out. And you know, it’s an honor,” she stated about her debut in the magazine. “They really support feminine women. And now [with] Ashley Graham, I think it’s amazing what she stands for and what Sports Illustrated did. I think she is an amazing choice. I didn’t expect them to be so nice. I haven’t done, like, bikini and underwear shoots for like two years and that’s why I was pretty nervous. But they made me so comfortable [on set], so I actually got into it.”
The year Palvin made her debut, Graham made history with the publication, becoming the first plus-sized woman to land a coveted SI Swimsuit Issue cover, along with brand legend Hailey Clauson and athlete Ronda Rousey.
Today, Palvin is a staple on runways and in fashion campaigns. She’s recently posed for Anthropologie, For Love and Lemons and Roberto Cavalli and nailed her looks for Moncler, Stella McCartney and Mugler shows. Palvin, who married actor Dylan Sprouse just outside of Budapest last summer, uses her platform to spread positivity while also offering insight into her glamorous life as a supermodel.
“[My beauty philosophy is] that less is more and to let your inner beauty shine,” the former Victoria’s Secret Angel has said. “I know it sounds cheesy, but I see it on myself—when I’m in a good mood, my pictures look much better. I’ve always been a beauty girl. Red carpets are my favorite events because I really like to brainstorm with my team for about two weeks before any event.”
In honor of Palvin turning 31 today, Oct. 8, we’re taking a look back at some of our favorite photos from her 2017 SI Swimsuit feature in Curaçao with visual artist Ben Watts.