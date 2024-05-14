Hailey Clauson 2024: 60th Anniversary Legends
Hailey Clauson was photographed by Yu Tsai in Hollywood, Fla., for the 2024 SI Swimsuit Issue, along with fellow brand legends Chrissy Teigen, Kate Love, Brenna Huckaby, Christie Brinkley, Halima Aden, Kate Upton, Leyna Bloom, Martha Stewart, Megan Rapinoe, Molly Sims, Paige Spiranac, Sue Bird, Tyra Banks, Gayle King, Brooks Nader, Maye Musk, Camille Kostek, Danielle Herrington, Winnie Harlow, Nina Agdal, Jasmine Sanders, Lily Aldridge, Hunter McGrady, Paulina Porizkova, Brooklyn Decker and Roshumba Williams.
Clauson has been modeling since age 13. Early in her career, she earned appearances on the runway of New York Fashion Week and has since appeared on the covers of magazines like Marie Claire and Italian Glamour. In 2015, she made her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit debut, which she followed up with a cover feature the next year. These days, in addition to modeling, she serves as the creative director and co-owner of Margaux the Agency, a Los Angeles-based modeling agency dedicated to changing the way that the industry treats young models.
The 29-year-old returns to SI Swimsuit this year for the 60th anniversary issue. As a brand regular, she traveled to the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, where she posed for the “Legends” photo shoot. For the feature, Molly Dickinson styled Clauson in a Versace dress, Aquazzura shoes and Melinda Maria jewelry.
To learn more about the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, click here.
Hair: Mitchell Ramazon and DJ Quintero at The Wall Group using Living Proof
Makeup: Ehlie Luna
Styling: Molly Dickson
Styling Team: Sophie Faith, Abigail Hall, Clarke Johnson, Brianna Millstein, Dijana Nedelcovych and Halle Smith
Nails: Julie Kandalec and Christina Aude at Start Touch Agency using Gold Bond and PLA Nails
Skin Prep and Facial Massage: Maria Cristina Bruno using iS Clinical and The FIX
