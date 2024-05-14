Swimsuit
Hailey Clauson was photographed by Yu Tsai in Hollywood, Fla. Dress by Versace. Shoes by Aquazzura. Jewelry by Melinda Maria.
Hailey Clauson was photographed by Yu Tsai in Hollywood, Fla. Dress by Versace. Shoes by Aquazzura. Jewelry by Melinda Maria. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated

Hailey Clauson 2024: 60th Anniversary Legends

SI Swimsuit

Hailey Clauson was photographed by Yu Tsai in Hollywood, Fla., for the 2024 SI Swimsuit Issue, along with fellow brand legends Chrissy Teigen, Kate Love, Brenna Huckaby, Christie Brinkley, Halima Aden, Kate Upton, Leyna Bloom, Martha Stewart, Megan Rapinoe, Molly Sims, Paige Spiranac, Sue Bird, Tyra Banks, Gayle King, Brooks Nader, Maye Musk, Camille Kostek, Danielle Herrington, Winnie Harlow, Nina Agdal, Jasmine Sanders, Lily Aldridge, Hunter McGrady, Paulina Porizkova, Brooklyn Decker and Roshumba Williams

Clauson has been modeling since age 13. Early in her career, she earned appearances on the runway of New York Fashion Week and has since appeared on the covers of magazines like Marie Claire and Italian Glamour. In 2015, she made her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit debut, which she followed up with a cover feature the next year. These days, in addition to modeling, she serves as the creative director and co-owner of Margaux the Agency, a Los Angeles-based modeling agency dedicated to changing the way that the industry treats young models. 

The 29-year-old returns to SI Swimsuit this year for the 60th anniversary issue. As a brand regular, she traveled to the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, where she posed for the “Legends” photo shoot. For the feature, Molly Dickinson styled Clauson in a Versace dress, Aquazzura shoes and Melinda Maria jewelry.

To learn more about the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, click here.

Hair: Mitchell Ramazon and DJ Quintero at The Wall Group using Living Proof
Makeup: Ehlie Luna
Styling: Molly Dickson
Styling Team: Sophie Faith, Abigail Hall, Clarke Johnson, Brianna Millstein, Dijana Nedelcovych and Halle Smith
Nails: Julie Kandalec and Christina Aude at Start Touch Agency using Gold Bond and PLA Nails
Skin Prep and Facial Massage: Maria Cristina Bruno using iS Clinical and The FIX
Photographer: Yu Tsai

Hailey Clauson
Hailey Clauson was photographed by Yu Tsai in Hollywood, Fla. Dress by Versace. Shoes by Aquazzura. Jewelry by Melinda Maria. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated
Hailey Clauson
Hailey Clauson was photographed by Yu Tsai in Hollywood, Fla. Dress by Versace. Shoes by Aquazzura. Jewelry by Melinda Maria. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated
Hailey Clauson
Hailey Clauson was photographed by Yu Tsai in Hollywood, Fla. Dress by Versace. Shoes by Aquazzura. Jewelry by Melinda Maria. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated
Hailey Clauson
Hailey Clauson and Nina Agdal were photographed by Yu Tsai in Hollywood, Fla. Hailey’s dress by Versace. Shoes by Aquazzura. Jewelry by Melinda Maria. Nina’s dress by MaisonMet. Shoes by Betzábe. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated
SI_2024_Legends_Masterfile_D02_Flat_021_web.jpg
Hunter McGrady, Tyra Banks, Lily Aldridge, Kate Upton, Danielle Herrington, Molly Sims, Nina Agdal, Roshumba Williams, Hailey Clauson, Paige Spiranac, Kate Love, Brooks Nader, Winnie Harlow, Camille Kostek, Brenna Huckaby, Halima Aden, Martha Stewart, Christie Brinkley, Gayle King, Sue Bird, Maye Musk, Leyna Bloom, Chrissy Teigen, Brooklyn Decker, Megan Rapinoe, Paulina Porizkova and Jasmine Sanders were photographed by Yu Tsai. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated
Published
SI Swimsuit

SI SWIMSUIT