Birthday Girl Lily Aldridge Sent Strong Message About Empowerment on SI Swimsuit Set
Happy birthday wishes are in order for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit legend Lily Aldridge!
The longtime American model turns 39 years old today, and we think the special occasion is the perfect opportunity to look back at her extensive (and impressive) tenure with the brand. Aldridge made her brand debut back in 2014—and it wasn’t any ordinary debut, either. That year, she posed on the cover alongside Chrissy Teigen and Nina Agdal.
The California native proceeded to return to the pages of the annual magazine for the next two years, securing three features between 2014 and 2016. After that, the model took a lengthy hiatus from posing for the brand but returned in 2024 in a big way.
It was exactly a decade after her debut—and what more fitting way to celebrate that milestone than participating in the brand’s 60th anniversary Legends photo shoot. For the occasion, Aldridge traveled to Hollywood, Fla., where she posed alongside 26 other brand regulars in their finest dress. The longtime model, for her part, sported a stunning off-the-shoulder silver metallic Vivienne Westwood gown.
On set, the team had the chance to sit down with each of the models and discuss their partnerships with the brand. For Aldridge, the word she might use to succinctly describe her experience over the past decade is “empowering.”
“What Sports Illustrated Swimsuit is doing, what MJ [Day, editor in chief] is doing, what she is pioneering in terms of elevating women and women’s stories, and inclusion, is so important,” she remarked on set in Florida. “Being an incredible example of what it means to empower others and letting people have their platforms is crucial. And she’s just so wonderful at doing that.”
She would describe the relationships between the talent each year in the same way: empowering. “I feel grateful to be part of this women’s group that is all about empowering each other, lifting each other up, cheerleading each other—all of that is so important. The women who are a part of this Legends shoot really do that for each other and I’m proud to be a part of it.”
Aldridge is a key piece of that mission. She is nothing if not a cheerleader for her fellow models—on the SI Swimsuit set and beyond. For that reason (and for so many others), we’re more than happy to call her one of our brand Legends and to wish her the biggest happy birthday today.