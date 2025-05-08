Swimsuit

Birthday Girl Olivia Culpo’s SI Swim Cover Shoot in Bali Was Totally Unforgettable

The four-time SI Swimsuit model and soon-to-be mom turns 33 today.

Ananya Panchal

Olivia Culpo was photographed by Yu Tsai in Bali.
Olivia Culpo was photographed by Yu Tsai in Bali. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated

Supermodel Olivia Culpo is close to welcoming her first baby, and she just turned 33 today. Lots of congratulations are in order, and our favorite way to celebrate SI Swimsuit alumni is by taking a trip down memory lane. The Rhode Island native made her debut with the franchise in 2018, posing for a special, empowering in-studio project titled “In Her Own Words” with photographer Taylor Ballantyne.

Olivia Culpo
Olivia Culpo was photographed by Yu Tsai in Bali. Swimsuit by Oh Polly. Top by Myra Swim. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated

She returned to the fold for a total of four consecutive features, posing in Kangaroo Island, Australia in ’19, and Hollywood, Fla. in 2021. In 2020 she landed a coveted cover girl moment, modeling for Yu Tsai in Bali alongisde fellow franchise icons Jasmine Sanders and Kate Love for the front of that year’s issue.

Olivia Culpo
Olivia Culpo was photographed by Yu Tsai in Bali. Swimsuit by Devon Windsor. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated

The former Miss Universe and social media icon is no stranger to achieving major milestones like a magazine cover. But the moment was still so special and exciting for Culpo.

“I was SO surprised! The news came out of nowhere and the way SI presented it was really creative and fun. I was so caught off guard and I cried immediately, followed by a shot of tequila after the call,” she recalled, adding that the first people she told were her extremely “proud” parents.

Olivia Culpo
Olivia Culpo was photographed by Yu Tsai in Bali. Swimsuit by Minimale Animale. Jacket by Comme De Garçons. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated

“My parents know this was a goal that I set for myself so long ago,” she continued. “I really think back to the day we were shooting and how great it was to be with two kind, inspiring and hard-working women. We had so much fun together and I really love Kate and Jasmine so much. They are true ‘girls-girls’—supportive, kind and honest. Those are the type of friends you want to have in life and it is amazing to be sharing such an important moment with them.”

Olivia Culpo
Olivia Culpo was photographed by Yu Tsai in Bali. Swimsuit by Andi Bagus. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated

The soon-to-be mom, who is expecting baby no. 1 with her husband and NFL player Christian McCaffrey, uses her platform to share bits and pieces of her glamorous life as a model and internet personality. Between candid behind the scenes moments, to chatty get-ready-with-me’s and constant fashion inspo, she has become a widely followed creator, loved for her sense of humor and aesthetic style.

Olivia Culpo was photographed by Yu Tsai in Bali.
Olivia Culpo was photographed by Yu Tsai in Bali. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated

Culpo, who is one of five siblings, and the 28-year-old San Francisco 49ers running back tied the knot last June, in a beautiful ceremony in her home state. They announced the news of their pregnancy in March.

Next. Olivia Culpo’s Adorable Baby Bump Is on Full Display During Dinner Date in New IG Photos. Olivia Culpo’s Adorable Baby Bump Is on Full Display During Dinner Date in New IG Photos. dark

Published
Ananya Panchal
ANANYA PANCHAL

Ananya Panchal is a writer on the Lifestyle and Trending News team for SI Swimsuit, where she covers fashion, beauty, pop culture and the internet’s favorite personalities and trends. She joined the brand in 2022 after roles at Bustle, the San Francisco Chronicle and the TODAY Show. Panchal loves to write about fashion in all its forms—from standout runway moments and evolving street style to the best accessories to elevate each season’s wardrobe (she rarely goes anywhere without a stack of jewelry and a coffee in hand). A self-proclaimed beauty fanatic, she’s always on the hunt for must-have products and loves breaking down viral trends. Her favorite series at the moment is spotlighting female founders and the stories behind the brands they’ve built—especially those shaping the future of fashion, wellness and tech. She is based between New York City and San Francisco and, when she’s not writing, can be found rewatching One Tree Hill, playing sudoku, trying new restaurants or ranking her favorite Disney Channel Original Movies. She holds a bachelor’s degree in communications and journalism with a minor in criminal justice from Boston University.

Home/SwimNews