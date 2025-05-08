Birthday Girl Olivia Culpo’s SI Swim Cover Shoot in Bali Was Totally Unforgettable
Supermodel Olivia Culpo is close to welcoming her first baby, and she just turned 33 today. Lots of congratulations are in order, and our favorite way to celebrate SI Swimsuit alumni is by taking a trip down memory lane. The Rhode Island native made her debut with the franchise in 2018, posing for a special, empowering in-studio project titled “In Her Own Words” with photographer Taylor Ballantyne.
She returned to the fold for a total of four consecutive features, posing in Kangaroo Island, Australia in ’19, and Hollywood, Fla. in 2021. In 2020 she landed a coveted cover girl moment, modeling for Yu Tsai in Bali alongisde fellow franchise icons Jasmine Sanders and Kate Love for the front of that year’s issue.
The former Miss Universe and social media icon is no stranger to achieving major milestones like a magazine cover. But the moment was still so special and exciting for Culpo.
“I was SO surprised! The news came out of nowhere and the way SI presented it was really creative and fun. I was so caught off guard and I cried immediately, followed by a shot of tequila after the call,” she recalled, adding that the first people she told were her extremely “proud” parents.
“My parents know this was a goal that I set for myself so long ago,” she continued. “I really think back to the day we were shooting and how great it was to be with two kind, inspiring and hard-working women. We had so much fun together and I really love Kate and Jasmine so much. They are true ‘girls-girls’—supportive, kind and honest. Those are the type of friends you want to have in life and it is amazing to be sharing such an important moment with them.”
The soon-to-be mom, who is expecting baby no. 1 with her husband and NFL player Christian McCaffrey, uses her platform to share bits and pieces of her glamorous life as a model and internet personality. Between candid behind the scenes moments, to chatty get-ready-with-me’s and constant fashion inspo, she has become a widely followed creator, loved for her sense of humor and aesthetic style.
Culpo, who is one of five siblings, and the 28-year-old San Francisco 49ers running back tied the knot last June, in a beautiful ceremony in her home state. They announced the news of their pregnancy in March.