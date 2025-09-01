5 Bold Swimwear Choices That Redefined These SI Shoots
Like any garment, swimsuits should make a statement. After all, these are pieces that not everyone gets to wear year-round, so when it is time to pull one out of your closet, you’ll want to make sure it stands out.
And SI Swimsuit models certainly know a great deal about bold swimsuits! Still, what exactly makes these swimsuits so bold? Is it the color? The cut? The fabric?
Truth be told, it’s a mixture of all of the above—and these six photos show precisely why.
Jasmine Sanders was born to deliver jaw-dropping snaps, and this photo is no exception. Posing in the waters of Belize, Sanders is wearing a vibrant floral one-piece swimsuit by INDAH. However, this isn’t just any one-piece; it’s one full of strings and cut-outs that truly make it stand out.
See how the strings on the side come together in the middle to emphasize the deep plunge? This goes to show that a swimsuit’s boldness doesn’t only have to stem from its color, as the style of a piece can (and should) play a role, too.
Asymmetrical swimsuits are a bold choice because they go against what’s typically expected from bikinis, and the one Valentina Sampaio sports in this photo is a great example of that. The various summery hues of orange and brown are an effortless way to spruce up this unique ensemble further.
A one-sleeve top can offer a lot of individuality, since it’s up to the individual to decide how their personal style is going to shine through. And what’s more bold than being true to yourself?
The feeling you get when seeing fur or knee-high boots paired with a swimsuit is the same feeling we get when viewing this image of Ciara wearing this Calechie denim swimsuit on the beach. It’s contrarian, presenting as something so wrong that it’s actually so darn right.
This swimsuit’s boldness comes from its fabric, especially because it’s not a fabric one would immediately gravitate to while shopping. No matter the wash or style of the swimsuit, denim in the summer is guaranteed to turn heads.
Is there anything beads can’t do? Clearly not if they can come together to create a top as elaborate as this one. It goes without saying that the beads are what make this swimsuit from Andi Bagus a bold choice.
And Olivia Culpo’s bikini bottom is also worth noting here. Her pattern of beads on the straps of her bottom highlights how boldness can be subtle by implementing clever little details.
Megan Fox’s entire feature in the Dominican Republic was filled with tons of bold ensembles, but this one in particular demands a little more attention. JEBLANC reimagined seashells to be more than just cool finds on the beach. Here, seashells serve as mighty embellishments to elevate this bikini top to the highest degree. The assortment of colors of the top is also praiseworthy.
A top this fancy deserves a skirt just as fabulous. Once again, JEBLANC comes to the rescue, as this brand knew a beaded skirt would pair exceptionally well. Combined, it’s a swimsuit as bold as they come.