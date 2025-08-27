Breanna Stewart’s 31st Birthday Is the Perfect Excuse to Revisit Her 2022 Feature
Today, Aug. 27, we’re wishing the biggest “happy birthday” to none other than Breanna Stewart!
The basketball superstar became a SI Swimsuit model back in 2022 when she officially joined the brand with her captivating photo shoot in St. Thomas. This tropical feature captured the strength and fierceness she possesses, as this athlete is truly beautiful—inside and out.
So with that in mind, let’s celebrate Stewart’s 31st birthday by taking a look back at her marvelous 2022 photo shoot!
Posing in front of the crashing waves in a timeless black one-piece swimsuit, Stewart stood tall—literally and figuratively. Still, the athlete has come to love her height, even though the journey led her to being more reserved at first.
“I grew up in Syracuse, N.Y. I think as a kid I was someone who was shy, more quiet. I was long and lanky,” she told the SI Swimsuit team. “I was six-two when I was in eighth grade. I really didn’t grow that much since then, but definitely a lot quieter than I am now."
Destined for a life in sports, she always participated in athletics, and her upbringing allowed her to be the powerhouse athlete that she is today. A four-time NCAA Champion, a WNBA Rookie of the Year and a five-time All-Star are just some of the titles Stewart has under her belt. Her drive is relentless and admirable—traits she credits to her parents, who pushed her to be the best version of herself every step of the way.
“[My parents] are people that I’ve looked up to, [and] continue to look up to,” she shared. “Their big thing was school first. I remember in the beginning, you’re trying to figure out the whole process of how to navigate playing basketball all the time, and these things that you should go to [...] And my dad—I remember I was supposed to go to my first USA tryouts and I had to miss school and he was like ‘No.’”
She continued, adding, “People had to persuade him to let me come, and it makes him sound really strict, and he’s not. But he was just making sure that I was doing school first and basketball second.”
During her SI Swimsuit interview, Stewart deemed the above as one of her favorite shots from the feature—and it’s clear to see why! From the way the water on the ground reflected the gorgeous sun to her goddess-like pose, it’s a photo that exudes an unbeatable, captivating energy.
“When MJ [Day] was pouring the buckets of water all over the place, and you’re like, ‘I don’t really know if I see this vision yet.’ But with the lighting, it was perfect. I mean, it looked like I was—I don’t even know where I was—like in the Amazon or something. I was like in the forest,” Stewart joked.
Her swimsuit here was also praiseworthy. A fashion-forward asymmetrical cut-out one-piece by Lovewave was the way to go, as the color and shape were further elevated by the sophisticated design.
A vision in every way, Stewart slayed this photo shoot. But when people view her feature, she wants them to see more than just a professional basketball player.
“When people see my photos, I want them to see the strong, powerful mom that I am. When they see my photos, I want them to see that first. Think about my career and basketball second. I think sometimes they get intertwined as they should. But realizing that I’m a human being and a powerful woman first, that also helps me be the basketball player I want to be.”
And just like her athletic talent, her beauty speaks for itself. All the more reason why her 2022 feature is a must-see!
“To me, beauty means being comfortable in your own skin, being confident and loving your body for all your differences,” Stewart reflected. “In this world, there are so many things that make us all different. There's only one of me. I'm one of one and just loving every aspect of that.”