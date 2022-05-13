Breanna Stewart has demonstrated unwavering excellence on and off the court. As a basketball player she’s a four-time NCAA champion and four-time Most Outstanding Player of the NCAA Tournament—the first athlete to accomplish that feat. Etching her name into history, “Stewie” (as she’s affectionately known as) was taken No. 1 by the Storm, was the youngest player to win a gold medal for the USA at the Rio Olympic Games and was named the WNBA’s unanimous Rookie of the Year all in one dominating year. Stewie has been vocal off the court with her experience freezing her own eggs after falling in love with her now-wife Marta and giving birth to her daughter Ruby Mae Stewart Xargay through gestational surrogacy. She has been a leader for women’s rights, standing up for Black Lives Matter on and off the court and the LGBTQ community. Stewart has also been open as a survivor of childhood sexual abuse, penning a moving first-person essay in The Players’ Tribune. Breanna Stewart is nothing short of extraordinary in every facet of her life. She makes her SI Swimsuit debut in 2022.