Breanna Stewart Celebrates Team USA Win With Impressive Game Snaps
The U.S. women’s basketball team is off to a strong start at the 2024 Paris Olympics. On July 29, the 5x5 squad handily defeated Japan 102-76 in their first Olympic matchup, and New York Liberty’s Breanna Stewart took to Instagram to commemorate the win.
In the weeks leading up to play in France, the WNBA’s top stars played a few exhibition games in preparation for their bid for Olympic gold. It started with WNBA All-Star weekend, when they took on in Phoenix. Though they lost, players like Stewart showed promise and preparation with 31 points on the night.
The squad redeemed themselves in the USA Basketball Showcase, which took place in London just days before the Opening Ceremony. With an 84-57 win over Germany, they proved themselves prepared for international play.
Now, with the group phase well under way, Stewart and Team USA are extending their winning streak. Throughout the rest of the phase, the squad will take on both of the other teams in Group C, Belgium and Germany. In order to advance to the knockout round, they will need to place in the top two of their group (or be one of two best third-place teams).
The U.S. headed into the 2024 games having won Olympic gold for seven Olympic events in a row. The team is seeking to defend their past medals and land at the top of the podium once more. If their first game was any indication, they have a good chance of doing just that.