Brianna LaPaglia’s SI Swimsuit Feature Was a Gorgeous Display of Earthy Ensembles
For her January 2025 SI Swimsuit digital issue cover, Brianna LaPaglia wore incredibly striking ensembles. The styling for her photo shoot exhibited all the best things to adore about swimwear, and it was hard not to fall in love with the earthy tones of many of the bikinis and one-pieces she wore on set.
There’s no better place than LaPaglia’s SI Swimsuit feature to get some inspiration for your next swim look when the weather’s right and the sun is shining bright. But if you don’t believe us, allow these three ensembles to change your mind.
LaPaglia’s flirty and earthy finds
To transform your next summer look into one remnant of the nature surrounding you, all you need to do is take a couple of pages out of LaPaglia’s book. For her shoot in La Quinta, Calif., LaPaglia’s wardrobe consisted of items that cleverly played around with different types of embellishments, trims and decorations to really hone in on that natural aesthetic.
Here’s how you can replicate her vibe.
Wood embellishments
LaPaglia marvelously paired this ornate Andres Otalora piece with a beautiful bikini in a similar hue by Tropic of C, a choice that paid off well to result in a fabulous ensemble.
Seashell-filled neckline
Here comes yet another look that isn’t too difficult to DIY, even if you aren’t the best at arts and crafts. All you have to do is take any bold black bikini out of your closet, search for colorful seashells and pearls at your local beach and string them along the neckline. Before you know it, you'll have emulated LaPaglia's PatBO set remarkably.
Seashells are like the coins of the beach, and incorporating them into your swimsuit is a surefire way to look as rich and refined as ever.
Rosy decorations
Perhaps you would prefer your nature-leaning swimsuit to already have the nature embedded into it. If so, then LaPaglia’s romantic light pink bikini is just the swimsuit for you. This set takes the cuteness of pink, the flirtiness of a bandeau bikini top and the loveliness of roses and rolls them all into a captivating melody. It's an easy favorite from her feature. Roses are known for symbolizing love and adoration, which is all the more reason why having one or two roses decorated on your swimsuit is almost like a love letter to nature.
LaPaglia’s 2025 SI Swimsuit Issue feature is a sight to behold, all thanks to her gorgeous face card, idyllic surroundings and, of course, those serene swimsuits.