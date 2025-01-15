Brianna LaPaglia: 2025 La Quinta, Calif.

Brianna LaPaglia was photographed by Katherine Goguen at the Austin Estate in La Quinta, Calif., for the cover of the January 2025 digital SI Swimsuit Issue.
A podcast host and digital trailblazer, LaPaglia has built a massive following through her two Barstool Sports podcasts, PlanBri Uncut and BFFs, along with her witty social media presence on platforms like TikTok and Instagram. The media personality, who is passionate about bringing awareness to toxic relationships in order to help women surive and thrive, is known for her raw and unfiltered storytelling, which is one of the many reasons why LaPaglia was chosen to be featured on the cover of our latest digital SI Swimsuit Issue.
The Boston native traveled to the west coast for her SI Swimsuit debut, where LaPaglia posed for Goguen at the sprawling Austin Estate just steps away from the La Quinta Resort in the California desert. When it came to styling the feature, SI Swimsuit’s fashion editors really focused on tones and textures. The natural beauty of the set called for suits that felt natural in the environment, from snake skin bikinis to asymmetrical one-pieces that mimicked the colors of the surrounding desert.
Photographer: Katherine Goguen Hair: Heather-Rae Bang Makeup: Erika Parsons Location: The Austin Estate/La Quinta Resort
Brianna LaPaglia was photographed by Katherine Goguen at The Austin Estate. Swimsuit by Isa Boulder. / Katherine Goguen/Sports Illustrated
Brianna LaPaglia was photographed by Katherine Goguen at The Austin Estate. Swimsuit by Tropic of C. Top by Andres Otalora. / Katherine Goguen/Sports Illustrated
Brianna LaPaglia was photographed by Katherine Gougen at The Austin Estate. Swimsuit by Christopher Esber. / Katherine Gougen/Sports Illustrated
Brianna LaPaglia was photographed by Katherine Gougen at The Austin Estate. Swimsuit by SAME Los Angeles. / Katherine Gougen/Sports Illustrated
Brianna LaPaglia was photographed by Katherine Gougen at The Austin Estate. Swimsuit by PatBO. / Katherine Gougen/Sports Illustrated
Brianna LaPaglia was photographed by Katherine Gougen at The Austin Estate. Swimsuit by Sommer Swim. / Katherine Gougen/Sports Illustrated
