Brooklyn Decker Reflects on ‘Coming Home’ to SI Swimsuit for Legends Photo Shoot
A legend of the SI Swimsuit brand, Brooklyn Decker first posed for the magazine in 2006, when she was named Rookie of the Year. The 37-year-old model, mother and actress went on to land the cover just four years later. Decker returned to the fold for the 2024 SI Swimsuit Issue to take part in a photo shoot with fellow brand legends in Hollywood, Fla., earlier this spring.
With the reveal of the 60th anniversary issue covers on Tuesday, the Just Go With It actress took to Instagram to acknowledge the momentous occasion.
“I was worried that I had forgotten how to model, that I had spent too much time out of the game, but the second I saw these women, [editor in chief] @mj_day and [photographer] @yutsai88 I felt at ease,” she wrote. “It was like coming home.”
Decker went on to praise the publication for being “ahead of its time” when it came to giving models an identity by profiling them and including their names in the magazine. She also noted that getting her first “big break” with SI Swimsuit led her to her first television pilot and agent.
“Sports Illustrated [Swimsuit] is one of the few clients that really puts a face with the name of the girls,” Decker previously stated when reflecting upon her cover girl moment. “They put profiles with the girls, they get you on camera, and it’s just they really want their readers to know who the models are. They want people to identify with them.”