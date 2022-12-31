Brooks Nader Reveals a Major Modeling Wardrobe Mishap

She made her SI Swimsuit debut in 2019 and has modeled for the magazine every year since.

Brooks Nader. Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images

Brooks Nader is a model veteran, and with years in front of the camera comes a handful of embarrassing modeling moments.

During Miami Swim Week 2022, fellow SI Swimsuit model Camille Kostek asked Nader to share her most embarrassing story, and the Home by BN founder had plenty to choose from.

“Some of them I can’t even say out loud,” the 26-year-old said with a laugh. “It’s too bad.”

Nader made her SI Swimsuit debut after being discovered through and winning the Swim Search in 2019. She secured her Rookie spot in 2020 and has been featured in every issue since.

The modeling mishap Nader shared involves a time when she was on a set and felt like she was “totally slaying it.”

“Everyone was staring at me and then all the production started to come up [and] like really gather on set and look at me like I was an alien,” she explained. “And I was just doing my thing, whatever, and then all of a sudden, I looked up and [my] tank had fallen into the middle of my boobs and my two boobs were just flying out, flapping in the wind.”

Kostek began laughing when Nader pointed out that the crew waited 10 minutes to say something.

“I was just like doing my thing,” the Baton Rouge native continued. “The fact that I didn’t notice though is concerning. I was lost in the moment. I was free as a bird.”

You can view the 2022 photo shoot for Brooks Nader in Montenegro here.