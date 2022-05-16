Brooks Nader was photographed by James Macari in Montenegro along with Josephine Skriver, Lorena Duran, Duckie Thot, Olivia Ponton, Yumi Nu and Katie Austin.

A Baton Rouge native, Nader has been heavily featured in SI Swimsuit since the 26-year-old made her first appearance in the 2019 issue as part of the Swim Search franchise (she was that year’s winner). She has appeared in the magazine every year since.

Montenegro is filled with breathtaking scenery, distinctive culture and tradition offering an unforgettable traveling experience. Montenegrins are proud, generous, welcoming and open to everyone. Combining Mediterranean charm with Balkan passion, it’s no wonder why Montenegro has slowly emerged as one of the leading tourist destinations in Europe. Filled with natural beauty, this country of miracles made it an obvious choice to be the first stop of the year for the SI Swimsuit team as they began production for the 2022 issue.

To learn more about Montenegro click here. | To plan your next vacation to Montenegro click here.

Montenegro’s landscape is stunning, vast and feels almost untouched. By the sea you get a Mediterranean vibe (though, technically on the Adriatic Sea), while the northern part of the country offers beautiful mountains, lakes and cooler temperatures. The team wanted to work with suits that felt natural in the surroundings and that had a utilitarian edge to them. Burnt oranges and olive greens and browns were some of our favorite tones here as they reflected the natural colors of the architecture and nature.

Hair: DJ Quintero of The Wall Group

Makeup: Christyna Kay of Art Department

Photographer: James Macari

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Brooks Nader was photographed by James Macari in Montenegro. Swimsuit by HAUS OF PINKLEMONAID. Earrings by Rue Gembon.

Shop swimsuits by Haus of Pinklemonaid: This one-piece halter swimsuit ($155) features a keyhole neckline and barely there string back.



Shop earrings by Rue Gembon: You’ll find delicately crafted earrings, from butterflies and moons to cuffs and hoops.

Brooks Nader was photographed by James Macari in Montenegro. Swimsuit by Toxic Sadie Swimwear. Earrings by IPPOLITA. Bracelet by MONIES provided by New York Vintage.

Shop swimsuits by Toxic Sadie Swimwear: Shop the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit starting at $36.

Shop earrings by IPPOLITA: These 18K yellow gold Glamazon large hoop earrings ($1,795) are made in Italy.

Shop bracelets by MONIES: MONIES creates bracelets in all sorts of materials, including ebony, resin, acrylic, bone and shells.

Brooks Nader was photographed by James Macari in Montenegro. Swimsuit by Andi Bagus. Earrings by JustFab.

Shop swimsuits by Andi Bagus: These aren’t bathing suits your grandmother sews. This cotton crochet Kenja bikini ($49) is handmade and can be tied in different ways and comes with cheeky-cut bottoms.

Shop earrings by JustFab: We love a big earring, and these patterned hoops are now on sale.

Brooks Nader was photographed by James Macari in Montenegro. Swimsuit by Matte Collection. Scarf by Hermes. Belt by B-Low The Belt.

Shop swimsuits by Matte Collection: From zebra print to eye-popping colors of the sunset, Matte Collection has a stunning selection of bathing suits in every color and cut imaginable. You can’t go wrong with this classic bikini three-piece set ($30).

Shop scarves by Hermes: If you’re feeling creative, make your own top with these luxurious double-sided scarves by Hermes.

Shop belts by B-Low The Belt: The Marcel Goldtone Chain Belt ($162) can be found at Saks Fifth Avenue.

Brooks Nader was photographed by James Macari in Montenegro. Swimsuit by Ola Vida. Earrings and bracelets by IPPOLITA. Ring by SOKO.

Shop swimsuits by Ola Vida: The Tortola top ($120) comes in five colors, including seafoam, sapphire and coral. The Anguilla bottoms ($110) are ultra-cheeky and come in seven colors.



Shop earrings and bracelets by IPPOLITA: Woman owned and founded, Ippolita was created to fill a void in fine jewelry designed to be worn everyday. While many of the pieces can come with hefty price tags, these statement 18K hoop earrings ($1,695) will dazzle.

Shop rings by SOKO: From stacking rings to statement pieces, the 24K gold-plated brass jewelry is all handcrafted by artisans in Kenya and starts at $68.

Brooks Nader was photographed by James Macari in Montenegro. Swimsuit by Montce. Swimsuit by Ola Vida. Earrings and bracelets by IPPOLITA. Ring by SOKO.

Shop swimsuits by Montce: With mix-and-match styles to pick from, you can find your most flattering fit with Montce swimsuits. We particularly love the Tamarindo bikini bottoms ($92) and the matching Tori bikini top with tie closure ($122) in jade sparkle.

Brooks Nader was photographed by James Macari in Montenegro. Dress by Akoia Swim. Ring by SOKO.

Shop dresses by Akoia Swim: If you’re planning a exotic beach vacation this summer, look no further. Akoia has a beautiful assortment of crocheted cotton dresses, beach covers and bathing suits starting at $105.

Shop rings by SOKO: From stacking rings to statement pieces, the 24K gold-plated brass jewelry is all handcrafted by artisans in Kenya and start at $68.

Brooks Nader was photographed by James Macari in Montenegro. Swimsuit by Medina Swimwear. Ring by SOKO.

Shop swimsuits by Medina Swimwear: The Marinehunter top and bottom (€180,00). Medina claims their production process is designed to have minimal environmental impact, and the fabric is 78% reginerated nylon, which is made from recovered fishnets and post-consumer waste.

Shop rings by SOKO: From stacking rings to statement pieces, the 24K gold-plated brass jewelry is all handcrafted by artisans in Kenya and start at $68.

Brooks Nader was photographed by James Macari in Montenegro. Swimsuit by Ola Vida. Earrings and bracelets by IPPOLITA. Ring by SOKO.

Shop swimsuits by Ola Vida: The Tortola top ($120) comes in five colors, including seafoam, sapphire and coral. The Anguilla bottoms ($110) are ultra-cheeky and come in seven colors.



Shop earrings and bracelets by IPPOLITA: Woman owned and founded, Ippolita was created to fill a void in fine jewelry designed to be worn everyday. While many of the pieces can come with hefty price tags, these statement 18K hoop earrings ($1,695) will dazzle.

Shop rings by SOKO: From stacking rings to statement pieces, the 24K gold-plated brass jewelry is all handcrafted by artisans in Kenya and starts at $68.