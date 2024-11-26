Brooks Nader Teases ‘Insane’ Moment on ‘DWTS’ Season Finale Tonight
The day is finally here. After weeks of anticipation and hard work, the five remaining couples on Season 33 of Dancing with the Stars will compete for the Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy tonight.
The finale episode will feature two dances from each of the remaining pairs: one redemption round (consisting of a dance that they performed earlier in the season) and one freestyle round. But those aren’t the only highly-anticipated performances taking place this evening.
The last episode of the season will certainly be one to remember. It will kick off with performances by pros from the “Dancing With the Stars: Live! 2025 Tour,” judge Derek Hough himself and Season 32 winners Xochitl Gomez and Val Chmerkovskiy. Beyond that, the finale will feature the return of a handful of contestants who were eliminated earlier in the season. Among the group is Sports Illustrated Swimsuit legend Brooks Nader and her partner Gleb Savchenko.
The pair, who were eliminated on “Dedication Night” in mid-October, sparked serious dating rumors during their tenure on the show—and after they left, too. The fan speculation was driven, in part, by Nader’s TikTok posts, which frequently featured behind the scenes moments with Savchenko and suggestions of romance. Though they never confirmed a relationship, fans seemed fairly certain that a romance was budding—until the pair appeared to split a week after their elimination.
Recently, in the lead-up to reuniting for the finale of Dancing with the Stars (during which they will perform a rumba), the pair have taken to social media to joke about their relationship. For fans, the content leaves a big question mark as to their status.
It remains to be seen whether the pair will answer any of these questions tonight—but one thing is for certain: Nader has big plans for the episode. She teased as much in a recent TikTok that the model shared to her account. “When you have something insane planned for the finale but you still have to hold it in for 1 more [day],” she wrote.
While it’s not clear what exactly the 27-year-old is referring to, we have no doubt that she’s right to call it “insane.” After all, it’s been a whirlwind of a season, so it’s only fitting that it ends with a big moment from Nader (and from the rest of the cast, too).
Tune in tonight at 8 p.m. EST on ABC to watch it all unfold.