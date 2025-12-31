Cameron Brink Turns 24 Today, and We’re Throwing It Back to Her SI Swimsuit Feature in Florida
Happy birthday, Cameron Brink! The WNBA athlete turns 24 today, Dec. 31, and in honor of the Los Angeles Sparks forward’s special day, we’re revisiting her stunning feature from the 2025 SI Swimsuit Issue. The New Jersey native was photographed at The Boca Raton in Boca Raton, Fla., where she posed for Ben Horton.
The athlete, who was the No. 2 overall pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft, was named Pac-12 Player of the Year and Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year during her time at Stanford, where she helped lead the Cardinal to an NCAA Championship. And despite so much success both on and off the court, Brink admitted while on set in the Sunshine State that even she sometimes struggles with living up to society’s unfair beauty standards—particularly as a woman in sport.
“I think it’s always really hard to be a woman in this world, but especially a female athlete,” Brink told SI Swimsuit. “Am I supposed to look more feminine? Am I supposed to look more athletic? What’s the balance? What do people think?”
She continued, “My femininity—I hold that very close to my self-image, so it’s definitely gone back and forth. I think every female athlete’s had a really rough go with body image. But I’m definitely glad I’ve gotten to a really good place, and I’m able to do stuff like this with SI Swimsuit. It’s just very empowering, so I hope everyone can get to a point like this.”
Brink looked fierce and powerful on set, and her confidence shines through in the gallery of images captured by Horton. Each of the suits selected by SI Swimsuit’s fashion team were meant to amplify the athlete’s strength and elegance, which was achieved through suits with fun cut-outs and bold colors. One of our favorite suits Brink wore on set is still available for purchase today, and the jewel tone is perfect for the season.
Cheers to Brink on her special day! We wish her nothing but success in the year ahead.