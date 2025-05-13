Cameron Brink: 2025 The Boca Raton

Brink was the No. 2 overall pick in the 2024 WNBA draft, and her rookie season with the Los Angeles Sparks was cut short when she tore the ACL in her left knee last June. The Stanford alum helped lead her college team to a national title and has earned accolades for her defense and leadership. She’s also the founder of Next22, a basketball camp for girls, and she often advocates for mental health awareness. Brink has partnered with many national brands, including SKIMS, Urban Decay and New Balance.
Boca Raton is where beachside beauty meets elevated design. The Boca Raton resort is a sprawling waterfront destination that has defined luxury in South Florida for nearly a century. With its lush tropical grounds, private beach and signature pink walls, this resort sets the stage for sun-drenched editorial magic.
Learn more about Boca Raton, Fla., including where to stay, must-see attractions and all of the best dining options here.
For this Florida shoot, the SI Swimsuit fashion team embraced graphic colorblocking, daring cuts and minimalist foundations. The result was a sleek, editorial vibe that amplified Brink’s strength and elegance.
Hair: Sam Leonardi at Art Department using Kérastase Makeup: Tracy Murphy at Statement Artists using Kiehl's and Charlotte Tilbury Photographer: Ben Horton
Cameron Brink was photographed by Ben Horton at The Boca Raton. Swimsuit by Slate Swim. Earrings by Gorjana. / Ben Horton/Sports Illustrated
Cameron Brink was photographed by Ben Horton at The Boca Raton. Swimsuit by Calzedonia. Necklaces and bracelet by Gorjana. / Ben Horton/Sports Illustrated
Cameron Brink was photographed by Ben Horton at The Boca Raton. Swimsuit by Andi Bagus. Swimsuit embroidered by Abbode. / Ben Horton/Sports Illustrated
Cameron Brink was photographed by Ben Horton at The Boca Raton. Swimsuit by Two Fish Swim. Earrings by Gorjana. / Ben Horton/Sports Illustrated
