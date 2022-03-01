Skip to main content
Top Five Dance Moves To Impress With Camille Kostek
Top Five Dance Moves To Impress With Camille Kostek

Camille Kostek and Cindy Kimberly Star in New Kygo Music Video

The SI Swimsuit models are the stars of “Dancing Feet.”
Stills from the music video for "Dancing Feet"

Stills from the music video for "Dancing Feet"

SI Swimsuit models Camille Kostek and Cindy Kimberly star in the funky new Kygo music video for the song “Dancing Feet,” featuring DNCE. In the video, the DJ and the Joe Jonas-led group are dressed as hotel staff at the Palm Tree Resort. The video begins with Kostek and Kimberly driving up to a mansion where Jonas then proceeds to take off in their car. The women dazzle in ‘70s-inspired looks throughout the visuals. Kostek rocks some Farrah Fawcett-esque hair, and at a certain point, the two sport tennis looks complete with striped tube socks.

Read More

The story culminates in a dance party at a club—ode to Studio 54—where Kostek and Kimberly get to show off their moves on the dance floor. The whole video has feel-good vibes through and through. The funky track is sure to get stuck in your head when you hear it. Kostek described it as “the ultimate #NeverNotDancing song.”

Watch the music video for “Dancing Feet” below:

GettyImages-1226615250
Mental Health & Wellness

Does The TikTok Vagus Nerve Hack Really Work?

By Jordi Lippe-McGraw
camille and cindy kygo
SwimNews

Camille Kostek and Cindy Kimberly Star in New Kygo Music Video

By Mara Milam
IMG_0063
Fashion

Emma Vollrath Takes Action With Activewear

By Mara Milam
Screen Shot 2022-02-28 at 4.51.05 PM
SwimNews

Yumi Nu Releases New Single Sandcastles

By Mara Milam
Emily Didonato Heatless Hair Curl
Beauty

Here’s What Happened When Emily DiDonato Tried the Overnight Hair Curler

By Jordi Lippe-McGraw
Camille Kostek SI Swimsuit 2022 Reveal
SwimNews

Camille Kostek Returns for Fifth Year With SI Swimsuit

By Mara Milam
Calpaktravel luggage
Stories From Across the Globe

The Best Carry-On Suitcases for Every Type of Traveler

By Noelle Ike
kamie craword polaroids
Fitness & Movement

Kamie Crawford Preps for Her First SI Swimsuit Shoot

By Jordi Lippe-McGraw
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy