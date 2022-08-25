Camille Kostek Guides Rob Gronkowski Into the World of Underwear Modeling

Earlier this week Camille Kostek and Rob Gronkowski shared a photo on Instagram of the couple modeling pieces from Tom Brady’s new underwear line, one of them showing significantly more skin than the other. Surprisingly, Kostek, the five-time SI Swimsuit Issue model was much more covered up than her recently retired NFL player boyfriend.

The cheeky post shows Gronkowski, fit as a fiddle, in only his underwear, while Kostek wears jeans and a white tee, showing only a tiny border of her BRADY pair peeking out. But it’s the caption that has followers in tears of laughter. It reads, “Brady to Gronk once again, this time off the field with a @bradybrand underwear pass! I sure scored after that play hehe! @camillekostek”

While the four-time Super Bowl champion announced his retirement from the NFL on IG earlier this year, this recent post has some speculating that Gronkowski looks “too fit” to remain off the field. One follower commented. “Why gronk look like he 3 weeks away from game shape. That’s not retirement …. I see you 👀.” Could his girlfriend have been right after all when she revealed she thinks more football could be in his future? Only time will tell. In the meantime, we’ll enjoy their foray into modeling as a couple.