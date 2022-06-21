SI Swimsuit BFF Rob Gronkowski Announces His Retirement from NFL

Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski announced he is retiring for good from the NFL on Tuesday. The four-time Super Bowl champion and five-time Pro Bowl selection left the game after the 2018 season but came back in 2020 to join best buddy/quarterback Tom Brady with the Bucs. Gronkowski shared the retirement news in a post on Instagram:

SI Swimsuit staple Camille Kostek wrote words of encouragement, cheering her boyfriend on, in the IG comments section. “dream chasers ❤️❤️ I’m always proud of you. Some of the best years of my life have been cheering on and off the field for you! Ily” The 2019 SI Swimsuit cover model first crossed paths with Gronkowski when she was a member of the New England Patriots cheerleading squad (Gronk played nine seasons for the Patriots).

After 11 NFL seasons and a coveted spot on the league’s 100th anniversary all-time team, Gronkowski is a shoo-in inductee to the Pro Football Hall of Fame. We also hope to continue seeing his amazing dance moves alongside Camille Kostek.